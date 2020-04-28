Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026

Complete study of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobility as a Service (MaaS) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market include _, Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab, 99Taxis

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry.

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segment By Type:

Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Segment By Application:

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market?

TOC

1 Market Overview of Mobility as a Service (MaaS)

1.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.7 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Industry Impact

1.7.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Industry

1.7.1.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.7.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.7.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.7.2 Market Trends and Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.7.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.7.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7.3.2 Proposal for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Self-driving car service

2.5 Car Sharing

2.6 Bi-cycle Sharing

2.7 Ride-Hailing

2.8 Bus Sharing 3 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview by Type

3.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 B2B

3.5 B2C

3.6 P2P 4 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Uber

5.1.1 Uber Profile

5.1.2 Uber Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Uber Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Uber Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Uber Recent Developments

5.2 Didi

5.2.1 Didi Profile

5.2.2 Didi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Didi Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Didi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Didi Recent Developments

5.3 Lyft

5.5.1 Lyft Profile

5.3.2 Lyft Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 Lyft Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Lyft Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Gett Recent Developments

5.4 Gett

5.4.1 Gett Profile

5.4.2 Gett Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Gett Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Gett Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Gett Recent Developments

5.5 Mytaxi(Hailo)

5.5.1 Mytaxi(Hailo) Profile

5.5.2 Mytaxi(Hailo) Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Mytaxi(Hailo) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Mytaxi(Hailo) Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Mytaxi(Hailo) Recent Developments

5.6 Ola Cabs

5.6.1 Ola Cabs Profile

5.6.2 Ola Cabs Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 Ola Cabs Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Ola Cabs Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Ola Cabs Recent Developments

5.7 BlaBla Car

5.7.1 BlaBla Car Profile

5.7.2 BlaBla Car Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 BlaBla Car Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 BlaBla Car Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 BlaBla Car Recent Developments

5.8 Careem

5.8.1 Careem Profile

5.8.2 Careem Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 Careem Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Careem Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Careem Recent Developments

5.9 Grab Taxi

5.9.1 Grab Taxi Profile

5.9.2 Grab Taxi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Grab Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Grab Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Grab Taxi Recent Developments

5.10 Kako Taxi

5.10.1 Kako Taxi Profile

5.10.2 Kako Taxi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Kako Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kako Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Kako Taxi Recent Developments

5.11 Addison Lee

5.11.1 Addison Lee Profile

5.11.2 Addison Lee Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 Addison Lee Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Addison Lee Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Addison Lee Recent Developments

5.12 Meru

5.12.1 Meru Profile

5.12.2 Meru Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Meru Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Meru Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Meru Recent Developments

5.13 Ingogo

5.13.1 Ingogo Profile

5.13.2 Ingogo Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 Ingogo Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ingogo Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Ingogo Recent Developments

5.14 Flywheel

5.14.1 Flywheel Profile

5.14.2 Flywheel Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Flywheel Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Flywheel Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Flywheel Recent Developments

5.15 Easy Taxi

5.15.1 Easy Taxi Profile

5.15.2 Easy Taxi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Easy Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Easy Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Easy Taxi Recent Developments

5.16 Gocatch

5.16.1 Gocatch Profile

5.16.2 Gocatch Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Gocatch Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Gocatch Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Gocatch Recent Developments

5.17 Via

5.17.1 Via Profile

5.17.2 Via Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 Via Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Via Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Via Recent Developments

5.18 Yandex Taxi

5.18.1 Yandex Taxi Profile

5.18.2 Yandex Taxi Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 Yandex Taxi Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Yandex Taxi Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Yandex Taxi Recent Developments

5.19 Lecab

5.19.1 Lecab Profile

5.19.2 Lecab Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Lecab Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Lecab Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Lecab Recent Developments

5.20 99Taxis

5.20.1 99Taxis Profile

5.20.2 99Taxis Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 99Taxis Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 99Taxis Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 99Taxis Recent Developments 6 North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Players and by Application

8.1 China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Mobility as a Service (MaaS) by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Dynamics

12.1 Industry Trends

12.2 Market Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

