Mobile Value Added Services (VAS) Market Report, Industry Growth, Business Opportunities, Key Players, Region Analysis by Forecast to 2027

Market Overview:

The global mobile VAS market accounted to US$ 53.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 141.35 Bn by 2027.

Saturated telecom operator market luring players for enhanced value additions that would drive the growth of mobile VAS market

Value-added services are the non-core or additional features provided by the service operators at a premium to its customers. With the rollout of 3G and 4G services in the market, the mobile value-added service has started acting as a revenue stream for the providers. Penetration of smartphones and tablets has created opportunities for the mobile value-added service providers to add new consumers and generate revenue. The telecom operators thus find an innovative way to differentiate their offerings to attract the consumers. This would provide much needed boost to the mobile VAS market in the coming years.

Strategic Insights:

The market players present in mobile VAS market are mainly focusing on product enhancements by implementing advanced technologies. By signing partnership, contracts, joint ventures, funding, and inaugurating new offices across the world permit the company to maintain its brand name globally. Few of the recent developments are listed below

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The digital engagement of the US consumer, operator investment in the LTE and fiber network upgrades, leading R&D investments, the favorable economy as well as the business environment and lastly the large scale mobile and telecommunication media convergence are the significant factors for the growth of mobile VAS market in the region. In the US, the transformation of mobile customers from connected to digital is one of the fastest in the world.

End-User Insights:

The global mobile VAS market by end-user was led by consumer segment. The roll-out of 5G services, coupled with increasing smartphone penetrations, and emerging individual as well as consumer use-cases are anticipated to lay strong platform for the growth of Mobile value-added services market. As of today, MVAS providers provision information, entertainment, and important utility services to the mobile subscribers globally. A strong drive towards data services from the consumer end has also paved the way for MVAS providers to focus on developing more data-based offerings.

Company Profiles:

Airtel

Beeline

DBT Telecom FZE

DU United Arab Emirates

Mobifone

Mobile Telesystems

Mobily

MTN

Numeko Technologies

Omantel

Ooredoo

Orange

Saudi Telecom Group

Vodafone

