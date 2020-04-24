Mobile Phone Insurance Market Trends and Industry Expansion Strategies Analysis by 2025

The global Mobile Phone Insurance market accounted for US$ 16,962.7 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 43,448 Mn in 2025.

“Market Analysis of Global Mobile Phone Insurance Until 2025” is an in-depth and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications sector, with particular attention to market trend analysis world. The report aims to provide an overview of the Mobile Phone Insurance market with detailed segmentation of the market by component, type of deployment, industry and region. The global Mobile Phone Insurance market is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the state of the main market Mobile Phone Insurance market players and presents key market trends and opportunities.

The report covers various critical market information such as market size, growth rates, and forecasts in key regional and country markets along with growth opportunities in related niche market segments. The information included in the report is made with rigorous primary and secondary research and demonstrated research techniques.

The Mobile Phone Insurance Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2017 – 2025, considering 2017 as the base year and 2018 – 2025 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Players:

AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.

ASSURANT, INC.

ASURION, LLC

Blackberry limited

AT&T Inc.

Brightstar Device Protection, LLC

Pier Insurance Managed Services Ltd.

Vodafone group plc

Three Ireland (Hutchison) Limited

Trōv, Inc.

Mobile Phone Insurance Market Strategic Insights

The new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global Mobile Phone Insurance market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players in the Mobile Phone Insurance market landscape are listed below-

2018: Trōv, Inc. launched re-engineered on-demand insurance policy in the US

2018: TIM Brasil starts annual mobile phone trade-up scheme

2018: Polkomtel introduces display insurance for Plus Mix customers

2018: BlackBerry Limited signed a licensing agreement with the UK based rugged smartphone manufacturer Bullitt Group

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The report provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global Mobile Phone Insurance Market across offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global Mobile Phone Insurance Market.

– Chapter five discusses the global Mobile Phone Insurance Market scenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2025.

– Chapter six to nine discuss Mobile Phone Insurance Market segments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global Mobile Phone Insurance Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

