Mobile Advertising Market Anticipated Forecast 2026 In Key Regions World (United States, International Organization And China)

Scope of Mobile Advertising Market: Mobile advertising is a form of internet advertising which specifically targets users on mobile phones and other mobile devices.

The U.S. will grow 20% to over $70 billion and will be an astounding 75% of all digital ad spend, according to eMarketer in 2018.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa have seen significant investment in the mobile advertising market. Latin America along with Middle East & Africa regions are expected to witness a significant growth in terms of the adoption of mobile advertising over the next decade.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

❖ Display Advertising

❖ In-App Advertising

❖ In-Game Advertising

❖ Search Advertising

❖ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

❖ Banking & Financial Services

❖ Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) Sector

❖ Healthcare Sector

❖ Media and Entertainment Sector

❖ Telecommunication & IT Sector

❖ Media and Entertainment

❖ Others

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Mobile Advertising market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

