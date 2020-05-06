Mixed Tocopherols Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019 – 2025

The global Mixed Tocopherols market was valued at USD 3.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.14 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2025.

Tocopherols are rich sources of Vitamin E which are found in plant and animal sources. Their ability to prevent the oils and fatty acid present in oilseeds from oxidization is driving market demand. The demand for naturally available mixed tocopherols is expected to witness rapid growth owing to rising health consciousness among consumers

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising cases of chronic diseases

1.2 Consumer awareness regarding health benefits of tocopherols

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Rising raw material prices

2.2 High R & D costs involved

Market Segmentation:

The global Mixed Tocopherols market is segmented on the source, function, compound, form, application, and region.

1. By Source:

1.1 Soybean Oil

1.2 Sunflower Oil

1.3 Rapeseed Oil

1.4 Corn Oil

1.5 Others

2. By Function:

2.1 Preservation

2.2 Antioxidization

2.3 Flavor Enhancement

2.4 Nutrient Stabilization

3. By Compound:

3.1 Beta Tocopherols

3.2 Alpha Tocopherols

3.3 Gamma Tocopherols

3.4 Delta Tocopherols

4. By Form:

4.1 Liquid

4.2 Powder

4.3 Gel

5. By Application:

5.1 Feed

5.2 Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Food and Beverages

5.4 Dietary Supplements

5.5 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., anada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. DSM NV

2. Nutralliance

3. Cofco Tech Bioengineering Co. Ltd.

4. Davos Life Science

5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

6. BASF SE

7. B & D Nutrition Industries

8. DuPont Danisco

9. Sigma Aldrich

10. Vitae Naturals

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

