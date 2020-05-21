Middle East and Africa Natural Sweeteners Market Report 2019 – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Natural Sweeteners Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Middle East and Africa Natural Sweeteners market is aided by the global natural sweeteners market, which grew at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2015 and 2019.

The Middle East and Africa natural sweeteners market is aided by the growing global natural sweeteners market. Increasing sales of non-calorie food and beverages without artificial sweeteners have driven this market. In 2017, these products saw a 16% increase in comparison with 2016. The Middle East and African markets are driven by growing health concerns about increasing obesity incidences.

Stevia is one of the most common natural sweeteners available. The cost of manufacturing stevia in 2018 was USD 480 million, with a supply of almost 3.5 thousand tonnes. While Asia Pacific and Europe make up almost 50 per cent of the market share of natural sweeteners, the Middle East and Africa region are also a significant emerging market for natural sweeteners.

In 2018, Tata & Lyle, a leading player, introduced two new zero-calorie stevia-based sweeteners at Health Ingredient Europe. This was possible in a partnership with Sweet Green Fields, a private leading company with fully integrated global stevia ingredient company. In 2018, another major player, Cargill, officially started producing EverSweet through a fermentation process. It is a zero-calorie sweetener made of two of the best sweet compounds of stevia leaf, Reb M and Reb D.

Market Analysis by Types:

Stevia Maple Syrup Raw Honey Molasses Coconut Sugar Others

The various types of natural sweeteners are stevia, maple syrup, raw honey, molasses, coconut sugar and others.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Food Beverages Pharmaceuticals Personal Care Others

Natural sweeteners have wide applications in food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Market Analysis by Distribution Channels:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Retail Stores Online Retailers Others

The distribution channels for natural sweeteners include convenience stores, online retailer, hypermarkets/supermarkets, retail stores, among others.

Market Analysis by Regions:

South Africa Saudi Arabic Nigeria Egypt UAE Others

The major regions in this market are South Africa, Saudi Arabic, Nigeria, Egypt, UAE among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rising population is a key driver in the growth of natural sweeteners market. The growth of natural sweeteners market is driven by increased concerns about health as well as an increasing awareness of the ill effects of sugar. The growing amount of people suffering from obesity and diabetes has given the natural sweetener sector an increased boost. The industry is being aided by the rising demand for low-calorie alternatives to sugar to manage the obesity problem. The increasing awareness about obesity has increased the demand for natural and low-calorie sweeteners. The increased purchasing power is also driving the natural sweetener industry in the region.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the Middle East and Africa natural sweeteners market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the types, applications, distribution channels, and regions.

The major players in the Middle East and Africa natural sweeteners market are PureCircle, Cargill, Incorporated, Tate And Lyle, Ingredion South Africa (PTY), Archer Daniels Midland Company, among others. The comprehensive report covers their market share, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions and investments, capacity expansions, and plant turnarounds.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

PureCircle (LON: PURE)

Cargill, Incorporated

Tate And Lyle (LON: TAT)

Ingredion South Africa (PTY)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM)

Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

