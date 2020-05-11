Middle East and Africa Household Care Market Report 2020: Global Industry Strategy, Share, Research, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Household Care Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Middle East and Africa household care market is aided by the growth of the global household care market that reached a value of USD 116.73 billion in 2019. The global market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2025 at a CAGR of 1.5% to attain a value of USD 127.63 billion by 2025.

The Middle East and Africa household care market is being driven by the growth of the laundry detergent market, which reached nearly USD 7.8 billion in 2019. The powder detergent is the most used form of detergent in the region. The segment growth is being driven by its cost- effectiveness. The Middle East and Africa is a major emerging market for the overall household care segment. The increased awareness about health and hygiene, especially among the millennials, is driving the household care market further. The expanding market in Africa is a key driver for the growth of the market in the region. The African economy, which is likely to grow by 3.8% in 2019 as compared to 2018, is also pushing the household care market forward.

Africa is a major emerging market for household care segment, which acts as a portfolio expansion platform for leading companies in the household care market. Major key players like Unilever (NYSE: UL) and The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) are expanding their product range in Africa due to the growing economy of the country. Sustainable packaging has been a leading goal for the major players in the industry in the recent years in order to tackle the growing pollution. Unilever aims to avoid the use of virgin plastic in its product packaging across the world to prevent environment pollution. The Procter & Gamble Company, similarly, aims to use sustainable packaging in their products, globally, to prevent the environment pollution caused by the use of virgin plastic.

Market Analysis by Products:

Laundry Detergents Laundry Additives Dishwashing Hard Surface Cleaners Toilet Care Others

Laundry detergents, laundry additives, dishwashing, hard surface cleaners, toilet care, and others are the leading product types in the household care market in the Middle East and Africa.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Saudi Arabia UAE Nigeria South Africa Others

The major regions for the Middle East and Africa household care market are Saudi Arabia, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, and others.

Key Findings of the Report:

Increasing awareness among people about health and hygiene is driving the market forward. Prospering economies of the countries in the Middle East and Africa is a significant reason for the growth of the regional household care market. The growing purchasing power of people belonging to the middle class and rapid urbanisation are the key reasons for the growth of the household care market in the region. The rising innovations in household care products is pushing the market forward in the Middle East and Africa. The rising enzymatic detergents segment is further pushing the growth of the market as they require less water.

Key Offerings of the report:

The Expert Market Research report provides an overview of the Middle East and Africa household care market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecasted (2020-2025) markets by value for the product types and regional markets for household care in the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Unilever (NYSE: UL) The Procter & Gamble Company(NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & Co. KGaA(OTCMKTS: HENKY) The Clorox Company(NYSE: CLX) SC Johnson Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Colgate-Palmolive Company Others

