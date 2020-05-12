Middle East and Africa Basmati Rice Market 2020 – Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth, Forecast, 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Middle East and Africa Basmati Rice Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the Middle East consumed almost 9.1 million tons of rice in 2017, with Africa consuming 0.9 million tons the same year. The Middle East and Africa basmati rice market is expected to grow, aided by the rising rice consumption in the region in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Middle East and Africa basmati rice market is being aided by the rising population in the region. Basmati rice is a part of the staple diet of Middle Eastern and African people. It is a long-grain rice with a subtle fragrance. The rice variety is used in the preparation of rich dishes made of multiple layers of dried fruits, meats, and rice. Their demand is increasing due to their nutritive and low-fat content.

The Middle East and Africa region is dependent upon basmati rice imports from the Asia Pacific region, especially from India, to meet its rice requirements. Iran and Saudi Arabia are among the chief rice importers in the world. In 2015, Iran was considered the largest importer of rice from India. The massive demand for rice in Iran is due to the vast population there who eat rice as a staple food. Iraq, too, is an enormous consumer of rice and consistently imports high-quality rice from India.

In March 2016, LT Foods, a key player in the Middle East and Africa basmati rice market, announced the acquisition of Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) branded rice business, including its ‘Gold Seal Indus Valley’ and ‘Rozana’ brands. This acquisition will help the company strengthen its position in the Middle East market as it opens up the avenue to the markets in Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman, while also invigorating the company’s existing presence in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE. The demand for basmati rice, globally, is majorly boosted by prominent retail companies like Walmart (NYSE: WMT), Tesco (OTCMKTS: TSCDY), and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), who are prominently stocking the rice variety in their inventory.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Raw Parboiled

Basmati rice can be broadly divided into raw and parboiled forms.

Market Analysis Consumption by Countries:

Iran Saudi Arabia UAE Iraq Kuwait Others

In the Middle East and Africa region, basmati rice is widely consumed in Iran, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Kuwait, among other countries.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rise in the population of the Middle East and Africa is aiding the growth of the basmati rice market in the region. The growing urban population, along with the rise in disposable income in the area, is further driving the industry forward. The rising demand for basmati rice due to it being an integral part of various Middle Eastern cuisines is also propelling the industry forward. The rising consumption of basmati rice is providing a further impetus for the growth of the market. The rising health consciousness and the growing nutritive awareness with regards to basmati rice is a crucial factor driving the growth of the basmati rice industry in the Middle East and Africa.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report offers market information for the forms of basmati rice and its consumption by countries for the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) periods. It also gives an overview of the global basmati rice market looking into its historical (2015-2019) and future (2020-2025) markets. The report evaluates the 2019 global trade data, providing information for the value and volume of the major importing and exporting countries. It provides a detailed look into the regional price trends in the Middle East and Africa market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Adani Wilmar Limited Supple Tek industries Pvt ltd. L.T. Food Limited (NSE: DAAWAT) Amar Singh Chawal Wala Kohinoor foods Ltd (NSE: KOHINOOR) Saif International Limited Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

