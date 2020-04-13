Micromachining Market Expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019–2027

The global micromachining market was valued at US$ 2.86 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during 2019–2027, to account for US$ 5.48 Bn by 2027.

Market initiatives were observed as the most adopted strategy in the global micromachining market. Few of the recent market initiatives are listed below:

2019: Amada Miyachi America Secures Large Order for Laser Micromachining Systems.

2019: Safety Technology Holdings (STH), a global holding company acquired OpTek. STH is a part of a UK-based private equity firm, Bridgepoint.

2018: 3D-Micromax unveils laser-based high-volume preparation solution for semiconductor and materials failure analysis.

3D-Micromac AG

4JET microtech GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

KJ Laser Micromachining

OpTek Ltd.

Oxford Lasers Ltd

PhotoMachining, Inc.

Potomac Laser

Reith Laser B.V.

Amada Miyachi, Inc.

