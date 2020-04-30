Microfluidics Market Research Report 2020-2025 | Size, Share, Price, Trends & Forecast | Expert Market Research

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Microfluidics Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the global microfluidics market size reached a value of around USD 12 billion in 2019. The market is likely to increase at a CAGR of 23.12% in the forecast period 2020-2025.

The global microfluidics market is being driven by the increased prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, along with the progress in the testing of coagulation, blood gas electrolytes, haematology, urine chemical, and cardiovascular markers. There is a rising demand for the incorporation of microfluidic technology into POC diagnostic systems, production, fluid handling systems, as well as signal detection operations. In the forecast period, this is expected to further fuel the microfluidics market.

North America was the leading market for microfluidics in 2019, accounting for the maximum market share, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. The dominance of North American region is primarily due to the increased chronic disease prevalence, availability of insurance coverage for lab tests, adequate medical device reimbursements, as well as the presence of well-structured distribution channels throughout the region. In addition, the large share of the market was further driven by the high demand for self-hygiene and home care equipment and expanded applications of micropumps, inhalers, and transdermal micro-needles for chronic conditions like migraine, diabetes, cancer pain and asthma.

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), one of the leading key players in the market, designs, produces, as well as markets integrated genetic variation analysis and biological function analysis systems. In November 2018, Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) and Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) announced that they have signed a contract for the acquisition of Pacific Biosciences for Illumina in an all-cash transaction. By purchasing Pacific Biosciences, Illumina will be able to provide streamlined workflows and inventions that put together the best both technologies to enable researchers advance their studies more efficiently and clinicians offer new tests at an economical level.

Market Breakup by Material:

Polymer Glass Silicon Others

Market by Application:

Pharmaceuticals Genomics Proteomics Cell Based Assays and Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Key Findings of the Report:

The global microfluidics market growth is being driven by the increasing demand for point-of-care (POC) testing.

The rising demand for microfluidics technology equipment is propelling the market growth.

The faster testing technology, along with enhanced portability, makes it a preferable alternative to the consumers.

The development of new products with improved technology is providing a boost to the market growth.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global microfluidics market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025).

The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the materials, applications, and major regional markets of microfluidics.

The Expert Market Research report also assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Ascertia Ltd Adobe Inc (NASDAQ: ADBE) Gemalto N.V. Onespan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN) Docusign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) Entrust Datacard Signix Secured Signing Limited Identrust Inc Kofax Company Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

