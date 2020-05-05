Microencapsulated Phytosterols Witnesses Decline in Sales as Demand Takes a Dip During Pandemic; Swift Market Rebound on Cards Post Recovery

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Microencapsulated Phytosterols is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Microencapsulated Phytosterols market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Microencapsulated Phytosterols market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Microencapsulated Phytosterols industry.

Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market:

Key Players

Lipofoods SLU is currently the only player offering microencapsulated phytosterols currently. However, other, manufacturers are also trying to bring such novel microencapsulated phytosterols in the marketplace to increase their market share. Players operating the pytosterols market include, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Matrix Fine Sciences Pvt. Ltd, Raisio Plc, Vita-Solar Biotechnology Co., Ltd., COFCO Tech Bioengineering (Tianjin) Co., Ltd., Nutrartis among others

Key Developments in Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market

In April 2017, Lipofoods SLU, which is a leading developer of microencapsulation technologies for functional food ingredients and the only manufacturer of microencapsulated phytosterols launched its palm free LIPOPHYTOL® phytosterol system which is a highly concentrated water dispersible form of source of plant sterol. The product is used to combat the growing cardiovascular health issue. The formulation can also be used in various food and beverages products.

Exhibit 2

Prevalence of Cholesterol By Age Group in Australia, 2010

Source: National Heart Foundation of Australia

Opportunities for Microencapsulated Phytosterols Market Participants

Growing consumers concern regarding the refined palm oil and growing awareness with respect to the ecological impact of standard palm oil cultivation has resulted in development of palm free microencapsulated phytosterols. This is expected to drive the global market for microencapsulated phytosterols in the near future. Furthermore, as the population across the global economy rises the chances of developing cardiovascular diseases also increases thus, pushing the need for increasing number of manufacturers to bring innovative products such as microencapsulated phytosterols in the market place. For example, For instance, more than a quarter of the population in Japan is over the age of 60 years, which is on track to reach 40 percent by 2060. This is expected to provide opportunity in the global microencapsulated phytosterols market in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

A modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology will be followed to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data is collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major Microencapsulated Phytosterols market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario in the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

Analysis of the global Microencapsulated Phytosterols market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key Microencapsulated Phytosterols market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the Microencapsulated Phytosterols market

