MICRO-ELECTRONIC MEDICAL IMPLANTS MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH US$ 59,561.4 MN IN 2027 – MEDTRONIC, ABBOTT, BOSTON SCIENTIFIC, ZIMMER BIOMET, BIOTRONIK, NEUROPACE, SONOVA, LIVANOVA, COCHLEAR, ABIOMED

The Global micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to reach US$ 59,561.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 27,461.2 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027.

Driving factor such as, increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders & hearing disorders, increasing technological advancements, and large pool of geriatric population. However, high costs of the products and procedures and high rates of product recalls are likely to hinder the market growth. Additionally, the future trends such as product innovations is likely to increase the growth of the microelectronic medical implants market in the forecasted period. In developed and maturing markets, major micro-electronic medical implants companies are seeking for market growth by developing novel products. Growing demand for high quality healthcare services and products poses a need for rapid product innovations. Hence, over the years, companies are developing new products in order to meet the rising healthcare needs. For instance, in May 2018, LivaNova initiated a clinical study of its Vitaria neuromodulation implant for treating heart failure. The Vitaria System includes an implantable pulse generator, vagus nerve lead, programming system and patient kit that delivers autonomic regulation therapy that promotes improvements in heart function. Also, the Medtronic in May 2018, announced a clinical study for its newly developed Micra Transcatheter Pacing System with a novel mechanical sensor. Thus, the above advancements and owing to growing product innovations is expected to fuel the future growth of this market.

The Micro-electronic medical implants market by product is segmented into pacemakers & defibrillators, neurostimulators, implantable drug pumps, cochlear implants, ocular implants, retinal implants, and others. In 2018, the pacemakers and defibrillators segment held a largest market share of 32.0% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in cardiac-implant procedures. On the other hand, the cochlear implants segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand of products and technological development in hearing aids and implant technology.

The Global micro-electronic medical implants market on the basis of technology is segmented into radiofrequency, sensors and others. The radiofrequency segment is expected to dominate the market as this technology is primarily used in majority of the wireless implants to transmit signals to and fro outside the body. Moreover, the RF technology also helps researchers and clinicians to easily monitor the abnormalities in body as well as capture physiological data. Additionally, the similar segment is also expected to witness the fastest growth in the global micro-electronic medical implants market witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2019-2027 over the forecast years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for micro-electronic medical implants included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), European Patent Office (EPO), Heart Rhythm Society (HRS), International Trade Administration (ITA), Medical Technology Association of Japan (MTJAPAN), and others.

