Metal Replacement Market and is Expected to Reach $166,762 million by 2022|with top key players like Solvay SA,SGL-Group,Owens Corning Corporation,Celanese Corporation,BASF SE,Toray Industries

The replacement of metals with plastics or composites to achieve a relatively lighter, cheaper, and efficient output is termed as metal replacement. Major end-use industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, and packaging opt for this process.

The global metal replacement market size was valued at $91,066 million in 2015 and is expected to reach $166,762 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. Owing to rise in demand for lightweight materials to be used in automobiles and manufacturing components of aircrafts, the global metal replacement market witnesses numerous growth opportunities. Also, the use of the process of metal replacement in different industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, healthcare, and consumer goods fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The automotive industry offers maximum market potential in the global metal replacement market, due to rapid developments and advancements in the technologies adopted in the production of vehicle parts. Moreover, rise in the standard of living boosts the need for metal replacement in the construction industry.

The use of this process in consumer goods has witnessed major developments, owing to constant R&D to replace home appliances with lightweight materials and the rise in demand for efficient and lightweight electricals and electronics. The automotive metal replacement market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The report segments the global metal replacement market based on type, end-user industry, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into engineering plastics and composites. The engineering plastics segment is further sub-categorized into polyamide, ABS, thermoplastic polyesters, polycarbonates, polyacetals, fluoropolymers, and others.

The composites segment is further bifurcated into GFRP and CFRP. Based on end-user industry, the market is divided into automotive, construction, aerospace & defense, packaging, healthcare, consumer goods, and others. The automotive segment is projected to register a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Geographically, the global metal replacement market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Solvay SA,SGL-Group,Owens Corning Corporation,Celanese Corporation,BASF SE,Toray Industries, Inc.,Jushi Group,Du Pont,BMW,Boeing

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Metal Replacement market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Metal Replacement market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2014–2022. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

For more clarity on the real potential of the Metal Replacement market for the forecast period 2014–2022, the study provides vital intelligence on major opportunities, threats, and challenges posed by the industry. Additionally, a strong emphasis is laid on the weaknesses and strengths of a few prominent players operating in the same market. Quantitative assessment of the recent momentum brought about by events such as collaborations, acquisition and mergers, product launches and technology innovation empower product owners, as well as marketing professionals and business analysts make a profitable decision to reduce cost and increase their customer base.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2014–2022? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Metal Replacement market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Metal Replacement market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Metal Replacement market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Metal Replacement market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

