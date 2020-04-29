Mesitylene Market Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2029

The mesitylene market is expected to observe a steady growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-2029. Mesitylene is a colorless liquid with a sweet odor. It is a constituent of coal tar. It is highly flammable and is one of the most common compounds generated during combustion. It is a benzene derivative with 3 methyl substituents placed on the ring symmetrically. The IUPAC name for mesitylene is 1, 3, 5-Trimethylbenzene.

Mesitylene market is classified into low purity/industrial grade (96%-99%) and high purity/electronic grade (>99). On the basis of application, it is classified into additives, analytical reagent, laboratory solvent, and chemical intermediate.

Uses of Mesitylene across Various Sectors to Boost Growth Rate

Mesitylene is of great use for many processes. Mesitylene’s aromatic hydrogen atoms are in similar chemical shift environments. The 3 atoms enable a single peak at 6.8 ppm. Therefore, mesitylene is used in NMR samples containing aromatic protons as an internal standard. It is also used as a precursor to diversify fine chemicals. Mesitylene is also used to produce metisol by oxidizing with trifluoroperacetic acid. Metisol is used to reduce mottling, fix basic dyestuff, and prevent pitch problems. Hence, usage in these areas may propel the mesitylene market toward growth. In addition, mesitylene is used in the laboratories as a specialty solvent and also acts as a ligand in organometallic chemistry.

Besides, mesitylene acts as an additive in types of aviation gasoline blends. Mesitylene also has a wide range of uses in the mesitylene market. One of the prominent uses of mesitylene is as a photo patternable developer of silicones. Hence, the mesitylene usage across varied industries is expected to accelerate the growth rate of the mesitylene market.

The mesitylene market is also expanding its horizons in the color and dyestuff industry as well. This is because mesitylene is used as a 2,4,6-trimethylaniline precursor, which is a precursor to colorants. Pigments and colorants are of great use across various sectors such as textiles, automotive industries, and food and beverages. This, in turn, will positively influence the mesitylene market.

Research has also claimed that fuel comprising of gasoline with mesitylene concentration ranging from 1 percent by weight to 30 percent by weight of the fuel mixture would help in reducing carbon emissions. Replacing ethanol and blending mesitylene with gasoline can help to meet low carbon emission standards. As environmental problems are of grave concern across the globe, sustainability is taking the front seat. In addition, strict government regulations regarding fuel emissions are urging gasoline manufacturers to reduce carbon emissions. Hence, this discovery of mesitylene reducing the carbon emission can greatly benefit the mesitylene market.

Key players in the mesitylene market are EMD performance materials, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc., Jurong Anbei Chemical Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Jiuri Chemical Co. Ltd., and Toyo Gosei Co., Ltd.

Asia Pacific Region to Be Key Growth Generator for Mesitylene Market

The mesitylene market is spread across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America. Asia Pacific region may observe good growth generation during the forecast period. This is because of the soaring demand for color and pigment production. The steady growth of other industries such as textiles and automotive may contribute to the growth of the mesitylene market. China is expected to record good growth in the Asia Pacific region owing to the soaring demand as a precursor for a plethora of fine chemicals. The growth of end industries in the Middle East and Africa may prove to be a potential growth multiplier for the mesitylene market. Furthermore, South America also tends to observe steady growth during the forecast period.

