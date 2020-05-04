Medical Recruitment Market to See Incredible Growth During 2017 – 2027

Global Medical Recruitment market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Medical Recruitment .

This industry study presents the global Medical Recruitment market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Private Plane production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type; The consumption of Medical Recruitment market in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level.

Global Medical Recruitment market report coverage:

The Medical Recruitment market report covers extensive analysis of the market scope, structure, potential, fluctuations, and financial impacts. The report also enfolds the precise evaluation of market size, share, product & sales volume, revenue, and growth rate. It also includes authentic and trustworthy estimations considering these terms.

The Medical Recruitment market has been reporting substantial growth rates with considerable CAGR for the last couple of decades. According to the report, the market is expected to grow more vigorously during the forecast period and it can also influence the global economic structure with a higher revenue share. The market also holds the potential to impact its peers and parent market as the growth rate of the market is being accelerated by increasing disposable incomes, growing product demand, changing consumption technologies, innovative products, and raw material affluence.

the demand for qualified and experienced healthcare professionals. According to the World Health Organization, chronic illnesses such as cancer and heart diseases are the primary causes of death worldwide. According to the European Heart Network (EHN) and the European Society of Cardiology (ESC), around 4 Mn people in Europe and 1.5 Mn in the European Union die each year as a result of suffering from heart diseases such as strokes and other coronary diseases. Hence, the demand for healthcare professionals to monitor the health of the population in the various countries of Europe is expected to increase significantly in the course of the next few years.

Various healthcare projects are being carried out in order to support research and this requires the employment of candidates across various fields in the healthcare industry such as technicians, nurses, lab assistants, medical representatives, pharmacists and physicians. This is anticipated to increase demand in the healthcare professionals segment in the Western Europe medical recruitment market during the forecast period.

The world’s older population continues to grow at an unprecedented rate. Population ageing is among the major social and economic challenges faced by the EU. According to Eurostat’s statistical projections, there is an increase in the number and share of the older population aged 65 and above. Additionally, the number of persons aged 85 and above has also been rapidly increasing. These demographic developments are likely to have a considerable impact with respect to different healthcare requirements of the elderly. This factor is anticipated to boost the demand for healthcare professionals in Western Europe.

Country-wise analysis and forecast of the healthcare professionals segment by candidature

In Germany, the healthcare professionals segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the country’s medical recruitment market during the forecast period. The healthcare professionals segment is also expected to register high Y-o-Y growth rates throughout the forecast period in Germany. In terms of value, this segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. In France, the healthcare professionals segment was valued at more than US$ 1,500 Mn in 2016 and is expected to remain dominant in terms of value throughout the forecast period.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Medical Recruitment Market:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Medical Recruitment market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.