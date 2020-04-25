Medical Recruitment Market 2020: Major Competitors and Challenges of the Key Industry Players Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group, CCM Recruitment International,

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Medical Recruitment market globally. This report on Medical Recruitment market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global medical recruitment market accounted to US$ 8,684.50Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 11,435.1 Mn by 2027.



Market Insights

Rising Numbers of Healthcare Centers

Health is a significant aspect of quality of life, which directly affects our capacity to enjoy the experience of life and being free from illness or injury, health indirectly affects our capacity to produce and consume other valuable goods and services. The global healthcare sector is growing because as the aging populations, higher prevalence of chronic diseases, exponential advances in innovative, digital technologies these are the factors which continue to increase the health care demand and expenditures.

In US, the American Hospital Association (AHA) is the national organization which represents and serves different types of hospitals, healthcare networks, communities and their patients. Under this organization approximately 5,000 hospitals, healthcare systems, networks and other healthcare providers are included as members. Other than theses approximately 43,000 individual members forms the AHA.

According to the data shared by AHA in the 2018 edition states that, in the year 2016 there were approximately 5,534 hospitals registered in the US. Among the 5,534 hospitals 88% was held by the community hospitals (non-federal acute care), 4% was contributed by the federal government hospitals, 7% by non-federal psychiatric and 1% by the non-federal long term care hospitals. In US, approximately 62% of all community hospitals are in the urban regions. Therefore, it is expected that the significantly rising numbers of healthcare centers are estimated to boost demand for the healthcare professionals during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are Impellam Group, Everyday Health Group, CCM Recruitment International, TFS Healthcare, IMS Recruitment, CPL Healthcare, MASC Medical, Proclinical (ICS), Euromotion, EGV

Strategic Insights

Organic growth strategies were observed in global medical recruitment industry. The organic strategies which were conducted by the various market players in the medical recruitment market. For instance, in May 2019, Proclinical AG has expanded its presence to Basel. The company has utilized this strategy as opportunity to mark its presence. Also, rising demand for skilled R&D professionals from biopharmaceutical, pharmaceutical, medical device and clinical research organizations has enforced to use this strategy for growth in the market.

Market segmentation:

Medical Recruitment Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Candidature (Health Professional, Health Information Technicians, Biological & Medical Scientists, Medical Social Workers, Medical Representatives and Others); Services (Managed Services, Recruitment Services, Specialist Care Services, Homecare Services and Others); and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

