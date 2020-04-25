Medical Device Testing Services Market 2020: Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth With Top Players SGS SA, ,Eurofins, Toxikon, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Intertek Group plc

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Medical Device Testing Services market globally. This report on Medical Device Testing Services market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The global medical device testing services market is anticipated to reach US$ 14,660.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,505.4 in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 11.7% from 2019-2027.

Growing Number of Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) Requiring Domestic Analysis

The medical device technology is improving life by identifying diseases at an early stage and enhancing treatment, diagnosis, and patient monitoring. The small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) training programs have been implemented in the countries such as China, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Peru, Russia and Viet Nam and others. In 2018, the medical device market in the U.K. was valued approximately US$10.6 billion. Among which, around 2,500 are small to medium-sized medical device companies in the U.K. Moreover, a large number of multinational companies have established their head offices or subsidiaries in the country. Furthermore, every year, the acute trusts spend around an average of US$ 6.6 billion on clinical supplies, which include medical equipment. Additionally, among the 1,300 medical device companies in France, approximately 92% are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), out of which 88% produce entirely medical devices. SME’s outsource the medical device testing as it requires high cost, time, and skilled labor.

Key Competitors In Market are SGS SA, ,Eurofins, Toxikon, Pace Analytical Services, LLC, Intertek Group plc, North American Science Associates Inc., Charles River, WuXi AppTec, Element Materials Technology, TÜV SÜD AG

There have been limited developments made in the medical device testing services market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of medical device testing services. For instance, in September 2018, Charles River Laboratories announced its acquisition of Microgenetix, which is the premier provider of microbial identification services for biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, personal care, food, beverage, and dairy companies across Australia.

Medical Device Testing Services Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Service (Biocompatibility Test, Chemistry Test, Microbiology & Sterility Testing, and Package Validation), Phase (Preclinical, Clinical), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

