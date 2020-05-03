Medical and Industrial Gloves Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

This XploreMR report examines the global medical and industrial gloves marketfor the period 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for medical and industrial gloves and developments in medical and industrial gloves market.

The global medical and industrial gloves market has seen tremendous growth in last decade with increasing number of surgeries in the global market. The market for medical and industrial gloves is primarily driven by increase in demand for disposable examination gloves and disposable industrial gloves, increase in number of surgeries and rise in cases of hospital acquired infection. However, increasing disposable waste and environmental damage remain to be the biggest challenge in the market.

The global medical and industrial gloves market has been segmented on the basis of: Product End User Region

The report analyses global medical and industrial gloves market in terms of value (US$ Mn). Report begins with the market definition and explaining different product types, applications and end users. The market view point section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing global market. Porter’s Analysis provides a view point for the market barriers.

The report analyses market based on regions and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. Regions covered in the report include: North America Latin America Europe China Asia Pacific except China Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of these section analyses regional market by product, end users and country. Representative market participants section gives list of companies operating in every region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house procedure volume model, market share and market structure model to estimate medical and industrial gloves market size. We adopt bottom-up approach to forecast medical and industrial gloves market globally. The following parameters are used to estimate the market size for the base year 2017: Country level consumption of medical & industrial gloves Average cost of medical & industrial gloves

Weighted average selling price is considered to estimate the market size of medical & industrial gloves mentioned in the scope of the study. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures is then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, XploreMR also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of country. Prices considered in the models are standardized based on the average dosage recommended per procedure.

The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of currently approved botulinum toxin products over 2018–2026. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, the ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view and to access the key differentiators among the competitor firms. Market structure analysis provides tier wise breakdown of total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis for key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to a market segments. Detailed profiles of players in medical and industrial gloves market are also provided in the report which highlights company overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to market and strategic overview.

The next section of report analyses the market based on application and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. Market segmentation of medical & industrial gloves covered in the report include: Product Type Reusable Gloves Fabric Supported Gloves Natural Rubber (NR) Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Polyurethane (PU) Industrial & Household Gloves Natural Rubber (NR) Nitrile Rubber (NBR) Neoprene Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) Disposable Examination Gloves Natural Rubber (NR) Powdered Gloved Non Powdered Gloves Nitride Rubber (NBR) Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Surgical Gloves Natural Rubber (NR) Powdered Gloved Non powdered Gloved Synthetic Chloroprene Isoprene Disposable Industrial Gloves

The next section of report analyses the market based on End Users for botulinum toxin products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. End Users covered in this report include: Medical Sector Acute Care Laboratory Services Research Services Non-Medical Sector Food Processing Commercial Manufacturing Cleanroom Application Household Application

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective of the products. To understand key growth segments, XploreMR provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis which helps client to identify real market opportunities.

