Measuring the Impact: Demand for IT Infrastructure Monitoring Product Augmented by Global Outbreak of COVID-77

The latest report on the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market during the forecast period. The current trends that are expected to influence the future prospects of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market are analyzed in the report. Further, a quantitative and qualitative assessment of the various segments of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is included in the report along with relevant tables, figures, and graphs. The report also encompasses valuable insights pertaining to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market.

The report reveals that the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019. The regulatory framework, R&D activities, and technological advancements relevant to the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market are enclosed in the report.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market. The market is segmented on the basis of application, end-user, region, and more.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each IT Infrastructure Monitoring market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

segmented as follows:

By type

By deployment model

By end user

By vertical

By region

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into:

Software Bundled Software Individual Software Network Monitoring Server Monitoring Storage Monitoring Cloud Monitoring Application Monitoring Others Service Consulting Integration & Implementation Other Service



The service type segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 68.3% of the overall IT infrastructure monitoring market in 2015 in terms of revenue.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of deployment type and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented into:

On premise

Cloud/hosted

The cloud/hosted segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.1% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the on premise segment accounted for 69.8% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of end user and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the end user, the market is segmented into:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The SMEs segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the large enterprises segment accounted for 73.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The segment that follows analyzes the market on the basis of vertical and presents the market size in terms of value for the forecast period.

On the basis of the vertical, the market is segmented into:

IT and Communication

Healthcare

Transportation & Logistic

Energy & Utility

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Government

The healthcare segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 7.2% in terms of value during the forecast period. In terms of market share, the BFSI segment accounted for 40.0% revenue share of the overall market in 2015 and is expected to dominate the overall market during the forecast years.

The section that follows analyzes the market on the basis of region and presents the market size in terms of value over the forecast period.

Regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global IT Infrastructure Monitoring market include Key players in the global IT infrastructure monitoring market include Centreon, CA Technologies, Splunk Inc., Nagios Enterprises, LLC, AppDynamics, Inc., ScienceLogic, Zabbix LLC., Spiceworks Inc., Datadog, Inc., SevOne, Inc., and PagerDuty, Inc..

Important Doubts Related to the IT Infrastructure Monitoring Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the IT Infrastructure Monitoring market

