Measuring the Impact: Demand for Birth Control Implant Product Augmented by Global Outbreak of COVID-77

The report on the global Birth Control Implant market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Birth Control Implant market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Birth Control Implant market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Birth Control Implant market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Birth Control Implant market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Birth Control Implant market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

key players have an added advantage. Technological innovations will keep driving the birth control implant market. However, the regulations related to the approval of the Birth control implants tend to restrain the market. The cost of these birth control implants and their inability for protection against STD’s act as another drawback. Advancements such as Nexplanon, which was launched in 2011 by Merck & Co. at United States. The Worldwide sales of Birth control implants by Merck & Co., that consist of Implanon and Nexplanon rose to $588 million in the year 2015 which indicates a 17% increase compared to 2014. This implies that these birth control products have a higher demand in the United States and the emerging markets. The birth control implant Jadelle, was developed and licensed by The Population Council. Further research and development activities pertaining to birth control implants are being undertaken with partnership with WomanCare Global. In 2016, Bayer announced its birth control implant Jadelle will be available at half the price until 2023, in order to cater to the needs of the poor. Thus, focusing and expanding its customer base to the emerging economies. Other birth control implants, such as Nesterone™ and Capronor™ comprising of different progestins, and biodegradable rods, pellets or microcapsules are under developmental stages.

Geographically, Birth control implants is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAJ, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Birth control implants due to rising awareness about the better results, hence a proportional increase in treatment procedures. The emerging regions are also anticipated to attain higher growth in the forecasted period for birth control implants market.

The players in Birth control implants market include Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG,

