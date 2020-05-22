Material Handling Equipment Market Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in the Forecast Period of 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Material Handling Equipment Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the global material handling equipment market reached a value of almost USD 30.5 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The global material handling equipment market is driven by the significant role it plays in the manufacturing sector. The material handling does not directly contribute to the manufacture of products, but it enables effective handling, management, storage, and transport of products ensuring that products circulate quickly, smoothly, and efficiently. The growth in the industrial and infrastructural operations is expected to cater to the ever-growing population, further enhancing the material handling equipment market growth.

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (TYO: 6383) and Toyota Industries Corporation (OTCMKTS: TYIDY) are some of the major players in the global material handling equipment market. In April 2019, Daifuku Co., Ltd., a leading global manufacturer and supplier in the material handling industry, acquired the India-based material handling equipment manufacturer, Vega Conveyors & Automation Private Limited, to expand manufacturing and distribution business segments within Asia.

Market Analysis by Product:

Storage and Handling Equipment Automated Storage and Retrieval System Industrial Trucks Bulk Material Handling Equipment Others

The material handling equipment market, on the basis of product, is divided into storage and handling equipment, automated storage and retrieval system, industrial trucks, and bulk material handling equipment, among others.

Market Analysis by System Type:

Unit Load Material Handling Systems Bulk Load Material Handling Systems

On the basis of system type, the market is bifurcated into unit load material handling systems and bulk load material handling systems.

Market Analysis by Function:

Assembly Packaging Transportation Distribution Storage Waste Handling

Based on function, the market is segmented into assembly, packaging, transportation, distribution, storage, and waste handling.

Market Analysis by Industry:

Automotive Metal & Heavy Machinery Food & Beverages Chemicals Semiconductors & Electronics Healthcare Aviation E-Commerce Others

On the basis of industry, the market is divided into automotive, metal and heavy machinery, food and beverages, chemicals, semiconductors and electronics, healthcare, aviation, and e-commerce, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Regionally, the market is divided into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Findings of The Report:

The global material handling equipment market is driven by the increasing demand for integration of automation and modernisation into manufacturing procedures to make the production process simpler and cost-effective. The development of the aviation and e-commerce sectors, and the rising demand for supply chain transparency and flexibility in warehouse activities, along with the increasing demand for enhanced storage and transportation of goods in warehouses are expected to aid the market growth of material handling equipment. The material handling equipment makes for a process-efficient, cost-effective, and precise technique for the quick transfer of goods across production plants and warehouses, resulting in its enhanced demand and, thus, aiding the industry growth. The spurring material handling equipment market in emerging economies such as India is expected to propel the overall industry growth globally. The market is further invigorated by the constant attraction of enormous quantities of foreign capital by manufacturing and other sectors, thereby increasing the manufacturing operations. The rising infrastructure to construct and upgrade new airports, rail networks, seaports, and power plants ensures improved productivity by enhancing logistics at warehouses and manufacturing plants.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global material handling equipment market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the products, system types, functions, industries, and regional markets of material handling equipment. It assesses the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Daifuku Co., Ltd., Jungheinrich AG, BEUMER Group, Kion Group AG, Mecalux, S.A., Toyota Industries Corporation, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., JBT Corporation, and KUKU AG, among others, are the key players in the global material handling equipment market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Daifuku Co., Ltd. (TYO: 6383)

Jungheinrich AG (ETR: JUN3)

BEUMER Group

Kion Group AG (ETR: KGX)

Mecalux, S.A.

Toyota Industries Corporation (TYO: 6201)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE: HY)

JBT Corporation (NYSE: JBT)

KUKU AG

Others

