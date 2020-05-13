Mass Spectrometry Market 2016 To 2022 Status And Trend By Leading Companies, Regional Outlook.

Mass Spectrometry accurately measures the mass of different molecules in a given sample. This analytical technique is used to quantify known materials and to elucidate the structure and chemical properties of various molecules hence, in the fields like bioscience research, industrial chemistry and others, the technique of mass spectrometry is becoming increasingly important. Large biomolecules like protein etc. are also identifiable by mass, which has enabled the biologist to conduct various experiments using mass spectrometry. The process converts the sample into gaseous ions and are then characterized by their mass to charge ratios (m/z).

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065007

The Mass Spectrometer is used in the following phases, the first phase is the production of gas phase ions of the compound. The molecular ion then undergoes fragmentation. Next, the ions get separated in the spectrometer using their mass-to-charge ratios and then are detected depending on their abundance. This leads to the production of mass spectrum of a molecule. The results are displayed in the form of a plot of abundance vs. mass-to-charge ratio. The Mass Spectrometer consists of three components: Ion Source, Analyzer and the Detector System. The Ion Source is used to produce the gaseous ions from the material being studied, Analyzer is used to resolve the ions into their characteristics mass components according to their mass-to-charge ratios and finally the Detector System is used to detect the ions and record their abundance.

Market Dynamics

The Market is essentially driven by the increase in emphasis on the research in pharmaceutical space. The researches have got an immense from the governments across the globe in the form of financial aids. Apart from this, the quality standards in the food and beverage industry keep on increasing hence demands the need of the technology to match it. This has also been a major reason for the market to grow at a rapid pace. However, the high investment for the Spectrometer and lack of skilled personnel for the operation, continue to haunt its growth.

Market Segmentation

The Mass Spectrometry market is segmented according to the technology into single mass spectrometry which is divided into ion trap, quadrapole and Matrix – assisted laser desorption/ionization-time of flight spectrometry (which is the fastest growing); Hybrid mass spectrometry which is further categorized into inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, gas chromatography-mass spectrometry, triple quadrapole, quadrapole TOF, Fourier Transform(FTMS), liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry and other mass spectrometry, . The market is also segmented on the basis of application into pharmaceutical, biotechnology, industrial chemistry, environment testing, food & beverage testing and more.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America leads the Market Share followed by Europe this is owing to the high usage of Mass Spectrometry in the USA. China, Japan, India and Korea in Asia-Pacific; Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia in Europe; Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Peru in South America have the largest market in their respective regions.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065007

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Agilent Technologies and PerkinElmer, Inc

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609