Market Strategy: Advertising (COVID-19 Impact)-Thematic Research



The COVID-19 outbreak has now spread across the world, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. This report discusses the impact of the virus on leading companies in the advertising sector.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2642014

Key Highlights

– Widespread travel disruption, cancelled events, and economic uncertainty will hit the global advertising sector hard. Many marketing campaigns have been eliminated, and ad spend is expected to plummet.

– Some of the biggest spenders on advertising, including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Apple, Microsoft, Danone, AB InBev, Burberry, and Aston Martin, have cut sales forecasts significantly, and advertising budgets are often the first to be slashed when companies are facing a crisis.

– Most advertising companies will experience negative impacts on their business as ad revenues globally dry up. Advertising companies need to tailor their clients campaigns to fit tighter budgets. How they react to this situation will determine how they fare in the long-term.

Scope

– This report analyzes the impact of COVID-19 on the global advertising sector.

– It identifies those companies that may benefit from the impact of COVID-19 over a 12-month period, as well as those companies that will lose out.

– It includes a thematic screen, that ranks the leading companies in this sector on the basis of overall leadership in the 10 themes that matter most to their industry, including COVID-19. This generates a leading indicator of future performance.

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2642056

Reasons to Buy

– COVID-19 is by far the most significant theme to affect the technology industry in 2020. It is effectively a stress test on companies ability to cope with extreme shocks.

– COVID-19 will test the financial robustness of companies. Many companies will not survive this initial phase. Almost all others will suffer a significant drop in revenues.

– This report will help you understand the impact of COVID-19 on the advertising sector and identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those businesses that are set to lose out.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Media Release: https://www.researchmoz.us/pressrelease

Follow me on : http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/