Market Research on North America Air Compressor Market 2019 and Analysis to 2024

Healthy growth and exponential size of the manufacturing industry in the region is likely to boost the product demand over the forecast period. Manufacturing sector in the U.S. has grown rapidly in the past few years. In 2017, manufacturing sector accounted for approximately 11.6% of the total U.S. GDP. The major driving factor for the growth of manufacturing industry in the U.S. is advancement in the technology such as artificial intelligence and machine learning. The usage of these new technologies and innovations will help the country to cut down its labor and operational costs in the manufacturing sector, reaping benefits for the overall economy in the coming years. Positive trends in the U.S. manufacturing industry will drive the product demand during the forecast timespan.

North America Air Compressor Market By Technology (Rotary, Reciprocating, Centrifugal), By Product (Portable, Stationary), By Lubrication (Oil Free, Oil Filled) By Application (Home Appliances, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Energy, Semiconductor & Electronics, Manufacturing, Healthcare [Medical, Dental], Mining & Construction, Municipal) Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada), Estimated to surpass USD 8 billion by 2024.

Stationary air compressor was the largest product segment in 2018 and accounted for over 80% market share in the same year. The product finds application in various end-user industries owing to its versatile properties such as excellent mechanical strength and easy availability in market. By technology, rotary was the largest segment in 2018 and shall grow with highest CAGR in the coming years. By lubrication type, oil free air compressors are likely to witness maximum gains over the forecast period owing to increasing usage in food & beverages industry.

North America air compressor market was significantly consolidated with top eight players accounting for significant industry share in 2018. Major multinational companies operating in the industry include Atlas Copco, Gardner Denver, Sullair LLC, Ingersoll-Rand Plc, Kaeser Kompressoren SE, Rolair System, Doosan Portable Power, Sillivan-Palatek Inc., Heyner UK Ltd., Ciasons Industrial Inc., Hitachi Industrial Equipment, Mat Holdings Inc., Quincy Compressor, VMAC Company, Boge Compressors, Air Squared, Emerson Climate Technologies Inc., Frank Technologies and Oasis Manufacturing.

