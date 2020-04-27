3D Printing Market : Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on 3D Printing Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the 3D Printing Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of 3D Printing Market over the period 2019-2026.

The use of 3D printing in industrial applications usually refers to additive manufacturing (AM). Additive manufacturing involves a layer-by-layer addition of material to form an object referring to a three-dimensional file with the help of a software and a 3-dimensional printer.A relevant 3D printing technology is selected from the available set of technologies to implement the process. The last step involves deployment of this process across different industry verticals based on the necessity.

Rising application of 3D printing technology in healthcare is set to gain prominence as a key growth driver for this market in the forthcoming years. According to a study published in the medical journal ‘Quantitative Imaging in Medicine and Surgery’, 3D printing has attained popularity in the medical field owing to its wide-ranging applications, such as in orthopedics and tumor imaging.

The 3D printers available in the market are based on different technologies such as stereolithography (SLA), fused deposition modeling (FDM), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), polyjet/multijet printing (MJP), inkjet printing, electron beam melting (EBM), laser metal deposition (LMD), laminated object manufacturing (LOM), and digital light processing (DLP). DMLS, SLS, and FDM are the most widely used 3D printing technologies.

The factors that drive the 3D printing market are reduction of errors, decrease in development cost and time, and the ability to build customized products. In addition, increase in applications in healthcare and various other industries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for 3D printing market. On the contrary, high cost of 3D printing, and scarcity of skilled labors hamper the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends

Fused Deposition Modelling Technology is Leading the Market

*In the 3D printing process, printers use a thermoplastic filament that is heated to its melting point and then extrude it layer by layer, according to the shape and cross-section of the product, to create a three-dimensional object.

*Fuel Deposition Modelling (FDM) has applications in automotive, consumer goods, aerospace, and other industries. This is an affordable solution to build durable and stable parts in these industries. It is also effective in manufacturing complex parts, the designs of which are too complex for traditional methods to execute.

*Over recent years, advancements of the technique have resulted in the deployment of low-cost FDM solutions and increased market penetration. The method is now being used for bio-printing applications using bio-synthetic polymers.

Market Segmentation

By Offering:

*Printer

*Material

*Software

*Service

By Application:

*Prototyping

*Functional Part Manufacturing

*Tooling

By Process:

*Powder Bed Fusion

*Material Extrusion

*Vat Photopolymerization

*Material Jetting

*Binder Jetting

*Directed Energy Deposition

*Sheet Lamination

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

The key players involved in the 3D printing market include 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Autodesk, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., The ExOne Company, Hoganas AB, Optomec, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Ponoko Limited, and Voxeljet AG.

Competitive Analysis:

The 3D Printing Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

? The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

? The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

? Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

? The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

? By product type

? By End User/Applications

? By Technology

? By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

? Market Growth Opportunities

? Leading Market Players

? Market Size and Growth Rate

? Market Growth Drivers

? Company Market Share

? Market Trends and Technological

The 3D Printing Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of 3D Printing Market before evaluating its possibility.

