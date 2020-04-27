Edge Computing Market By Key Players, Deployment Type, Applications, Vertical, and Region – Forecast 2026

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Edge Computing Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Edge Computing Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Edge Computing Market over the period 2019-2026.

IoT-edge partnership is expected to revolutionize data computing and account for various corporate gains for those looking to leverage and harness the power of data analytics in developing solutions for major industry verticals. Moreover, to cope up with the challenges of network latency and the need for immediate real-time insights has led to the evolution of multi-locational hybrid data architectures that store data locally at the edge

Edge Computing processes the data at the network edge. Edge computing supports applications to analyze and process collected data in real-time, which is one of the key factors driving market demand. In addition, the introduction of the 5G network, various IoT software platforms and languages are expected to provide significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. However, local hardware and higher maintenance costs are likely to inhibit the growth of the edge computing industry.

The latest on-device approach features lower dependency on cloud and better manage a massive deluge of data being generated by the edge IoT products. For instance, Nest Cam IQ indoor security cameras built by Google Inc. features an on-device vision processing to detect motion, recognize familiar faces, and send real-time alerts about the occurrence of specific events, all by leveraging the technology. Moreover, Google Inc. has announced a Cloud IoT Edge platform that extends the Google cloud’s data processing and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to edge devices. This software platform comes with an ML inferencing engine that can take advantage of Edge Tensor Processing Units (TPUs).

Segmentation

By technology

mobile edge computing

fog computing.

By deployment

on-premise

cloud

By component

hardware

software

solutions.

By application

IoT

data caching

analytics

environment monitoring

augmented reality

location services

By vertical

transportation

energy & utilities

healthcare

manufacturing

semiconductor

government

IT & telecommunication

retail

educatio

hospitality

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The adoption of edge computing technologies by large companies is high due to the increased data generation, attributed to the broad geographic reach and customer base. In addition, growing employee demand for access to computing tools and applications while ensuring proper data storage drives the market for edge computing solutions among large enterprises.

*Cisco

*HPE

*Huawei

*IBM

*Dell Technologies

*Nokia

*Litmus Automation

*FogHorn Systems

*SixSq

*MachineShop

*Saguna Networks

*Vapor IO

*ADLINK

*Altran

*Axellio

*Others

Competitive Analysis:

The Edge Computing Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

? The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

? The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

? Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

? The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

? By product type

? By End User/Applications

? By Technology

? By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

? Market Growth Opportunities

? Leading Market Players

? Market Size and Growth Rate

? Market Growth Drivers

? Company Market Share

? Market Trends and Technological

The Edge Computing Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Edge Computing Market before evaluating its possibility.

