Manufacturers to Benefit from Lucrative Profitable Avenues in the Global Esterified Emulsifiers Market Generated During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Esterified Emulsifiers Market Outlook

Consumer preference towards trans-free and low calorie products will continue to increase demand for healthy ingredients such as esterified emulsifiers. In addition to maintaining aforementioned properties in the food product, esterified emulsifiers also play important role in enhancing overall taste of the final food product. Emulsifiers help to make food products appealing by maintaining its proper structure and texture. Utilized as an ingredient for bakery products, dairy items, dressings, sauces and refreshments, emulsifiers have for long been an active part of food processing industry. In the confectionery industry, emulsifiers are utilized for expanding volume, uniformity, upgrading fineness and broadening shelf life of the product.

Reasons for covering this Title- Esterified Emulsifiers Market

Synthetic emulsifiers have just come into widespread commercial use in the second half of the twentieth century. Their growth was driven by the processed food industry, which required shelf-stable items for distribution through mass-market channels. For instance, smooth plate of salad dressings might be put away up to a year without visible separation. Growing demand for processed and ready-to-eat food products in accordance with the changing lifestyle and consumer preferences will drive the esterified emulsifiers market in coming years. Major players in the market are investing huge chunk of their income towards R&D activities to come up with new sustainable products. As emulsifiers are considered as a critical ingredient in the food industry, organizations such as European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), European Food Emulsifiers Manufacturers Association (EFEMA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are closely monitoring and controlling its usage in different food products. Though there are multiple number of emulsifiers are approved as safe for usage in food, only few emulsifiers are commonly used for food processing.

Global Esterified Emulsifiers: Market Segmentation

On the basis of end use, the global esterified emulsifiers market has been segmented as –

Food & Beverage Processing Dairy Bakery Meat Soft drinks Others (Cheese, Mayonnaise)

Personal care & cosmetics Skin care Hair care

Oilfield Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Others

On the basis of product form, the global esterified emulsifiers market has been segmented as –

Powder

Paste

Viscous oil

Global Esterified Emulsifiers Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global esterified emulsifiers market are BASF SE, Ivanhoe Industries, Inc., Kao Corporation, Sisterna B.V., Austrade Inc., and others.

Launching new esterified emulsifiers product variants, generating awareness about the benefits of esterified emulsifiers through various promotional activities are some of the key drivers supporting the esterified emulsifiers market growth in the near future.

Key Developments in Esterified Emulsifier Market

In May 2018, IFF, a New York based flavors and fragrances giant announced to acquire Frutarom in $7.1bn deal to strength its flavors and natural ingredients empire. Frutarom has a huge product portfolio ranging from emulsifiers, preservatives, additives, butcher’s aids, anti-oxidants, ripeners, marinades, as well as raw spices & mixtures for meat & fish and many other specialties.

In September 2017, Corbion announced the completion of the acquisition of TerraVia Holdings. The acquisition was expected to enhance Corbion’s long term pro-forma sales growth by 100bps p.a. Corbion is a leading company in emulsifiers, functional enzyme blends, minerals and vitamins.

Opportunities for Esterified Emulsifiers Market Participants

The esterified emulsifiers market is anticipated to be positively influenced by evolving consumer preferences, and increasing number of new esterified emulsifiers product variants. Catering the growing demand for esterified emulsifiers containing several health benefits is one of the key supply-side driver supporting the market growth. Esterified emulsifiers products containing natural ingredients coupled lower product penetration level in developing economies is generating opportunities for both large scale and small scale manufacturers across the globe.