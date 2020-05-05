Managed Security Services Market – What Are The Main Factors That Contributing Towards Industry Growth?

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Managed Security Services market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Managed Security Services market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the Managed Security Services market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Managed Security Services market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the A Managed Security Services market by segmenting the market based on service type, deployment mode, organization size, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Large-scale acceptance of BYOD devices is likely to provide new growth avenues for the market over the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in the public & private cloud installations will proliferate the market enlargement during the forecast timeline. Apart from this, ever-increasing risks & complicatedness and need for compliances will amplify the scope of the market along with raising the demand for the managed security services in the firms. However, lack of mechanization, scalability, transparency of service providers to whom the managed security services are outsourced, and service expertise will put brakes on the market growth. Nevertheless, escalating demand for managed security services from the small & medium-sized firms will stimulate market growth.

Based on the service type, the market for managed security services is classified into Firewall Management, Unified Threat Management, Distributed Denial of Service, Identity & Access Management, Endpoint Security Services, Intrusion Detection & Prevention System Management, and Others. In terms of deployment mode, the industry is divided into On-Premise, Hybrid, and Cloud.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segregated into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Scale Enterprises. Based on the end-user, the industry is divided into BFSI, Healthcare, Educational Institutions, Telecom, Government & Defense, IT, and Others.

