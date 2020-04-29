Managed Cyber Security Services Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints And 2018-2025|With CAGR More than 15.62%

Managed Cyber Security Services Market to reach USD 55.0 billion by 2025.

Managed Cyber Security Services Market valued approximately USD 17.234 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.62% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The process of safeguarding data and information from the threats on the internet is known as cyber security. Cybersecurity strategies comprise risk management, identity management, and incident management. Managed cyber security services are outsourced to the third party service provider. The service provider offers security for intranets, servers and networks etc. This also makes sure that the information is accessed only by authorized personal.

Requirement of large capital for cyber security, growth in network infrastructure intricacy and shortage of trained IT experts are major drivers which are driving the growth in the Global Managed Cyber Security Services Market. Enterprises are extensively adopting data analytics and cloud based solutions, which has raised the need for managed cyber security services. Additionally, implementation of strict government laws in some of the economies in order to provide security to organizations crucial information is subsequently creating a need to adopt managed security services which is estimated to propel the growth of the market in the near future. On the other hand, reluctance of enterprises to disclose their sensitive, confidential and essential data with the service provider and differing customers’ requirements regarding services may pose significant challenge to the market growth.

The regional analysis of Managed Cyber Security Services Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. In region such as Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, rise in usage of passenger vehicles set the growth in Managed Cyber Security Services Market over the forecasted period 2018-2025. Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold a prominent share of the Managed Cyber Security Services market. Developing countries, such as India and China, are significant players boosting the demand for the Managed Cyber Security Services Market. Europe, North America and the Middle East and Africa are continuously witnessing infrastructural growth which fueling the demand of Managed Cyber Security Services Market over the coming years. Asia Pacific region is contributing towards the growth of global Managed Cyber Security Services Market and anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:



Risk & Compliance Management

Identity & Access Management

Managed Security Device Management

Vulnerability Management

Others

By End User:



Discrete Manufacturing

Government Agencies

BFSI

Healthcare

Energy & Utility

Telecommunication

Others

By Regions:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

Europe

o UK

o Germany

Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The leading Market players mainly include-

• Tata Consultancy Services

• CNS Group

• Symantec

• Secureworks

• IBM Corporation

• Assuria

• Proficio

• Accenture

• Optiv

• Honeywell

Target Audience of the Managed Cyber Security Services Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

