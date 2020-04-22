Lung Cancer Surgery Market Review, Survey Reports, Rapid Growth and Trend by 2027 – KARL STORZ, Olympus, Ethicon, Accuray, Teleflex, AngioDynamics, Scanlan International, Intuitive Surgical, TROKAMED, Ackermann

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 22,2020 – Lung cancer surgery is used to perform to remove tumor along with some surrounding lung tissues. The surgery is depend on the type, location and stage of the lung cancer and other medical conditions. The surgery includes early stage non-small cell lung cancers and carcinoid tumors. There are four types of lung surgery namely, pneumonectomy, lobectomy, segmentectomy or wedge resection and sleeve resection.

The lung cancer surgery market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to growing ageing population, increasing prevalence of lung cancer and rising awareness about advanced treatment methods. In addition, rising cases of lung cancer is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global lung cancer surgery market is segmented on the basis product and procedure. Based on product, the market is segmented as, surgical instruments and monitoring and visualizing systems. On the basis of procedure, the market is bifurcated into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global lung cancer surgery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The lung cancer surgery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting lung cancer surgery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the lung cancer surgery market in these regions.

