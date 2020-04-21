Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market. The authors of the report have segmented the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

Our PESTLE, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analyses give a thorough presentation of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market from different perspectives and angles. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market. All findings and data on the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market available in different regions and countries.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Research Report: LPM Group, Kurtz, Sinto, OTTO JUNKER, ISUZU MFG. CO., LTD, Italpresse Gauss, Zecheng Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd, GIMA Tec, CPC, Borli

Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Type Segments: Casting with Aluminium, Casting with Magnesium, Casting with Zinc, Others

Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Application Segments: Automotive, Industrial, Others

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Low-Pressure Casting Machines market.

Table Of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Low-Pressure Casting Machines Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Casting with Aluminium

1.3.3 Casting with Magnesium

1.3.4 Casting with Zinc

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Industrial

1.4.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Low-Pressure Casting Machines Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Low-Pressure Casting Machines Industry

1.6.1.1 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Low-Pressure Casting Machines Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Low-Pressure Casting Machines Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Low-Pressure Casting Machines Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Low-Pressure Casting Machines Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Low-Pressure Casting Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Low-Pressure Casting Machines Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Low-Pressure Casting Machines as of 2019)

3.4 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Low-Pressure Casting Machines Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Low-Pressure Casting Machines Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Low-Pressure Casting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Low-Pressure Casting Machines Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 LPM Group

8.1.1 LPM Group Corporation Information

8.1.2 LPM Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 LPM Group Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.1.5 LPM Group SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 LPM Group Recent Developments

8.2 Kurtz

8.2.1 Kurtz Corporation Information

8.2.2 Kurtz Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Kurtz Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.2.5 Kurtz SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Kurtz Recent Developments

8.3 Sinto

8.3.1 Sinto Corporation Information

8.3.2 Sinto Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Sinto Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.3.5 Sinto SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Sinto Recent Developments

8.4 OTTO JUNKER

8.4.1 OTTO JUNKER Corporation Information

8.4.2 OTTO JUNKER Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 OTTO JUNKER Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.4.5 OTTO JUNKER SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 OTTO JUNKER Recent Developments

8.5 ISUZU MFG. CO., LTD

8.5.1 ISUZU MFG. CO., LTD Corporation Information

8.5.2 ISUZU MFG. CO., LTD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 ISUZU MFG. CO., LTD Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.5.5 ISUZU MFG. CO., LTD SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 ISUZU MFG. CO., LTD Recent Developments

8.6 Italpresse Gauss

8.6.1 Italpresse Gauss Corporation Information

8.6.2 Italpresse Gauss Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.6.3 Italpresse Gauss Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.6.5 Italpresse Gauss SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Italpresse Gauss Recent Developments

8.7 Zecheng Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd

8.7.1 Zecheng Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd Corporation Information

8.7.2 Zecheng Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Zecheng Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.7.5 Zecheng Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Zecheng Electromechanical Equipment Co., Ltd Recent Developments

8.8 GIMA Tec

8.8.1 GIMA Tec Corporation Information

8.8.2 GIMA Tec Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 GIMA Tec Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.8.5 GIMA Tec SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 GIMA Tec Recent Developments

8.9 CPC

8.9.1 CPC Corporation Information

8.9.2 CPC Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 CPC Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.9.5 CPC SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 CPC Recent Developments

8.10 Borli

8.10.1 Borli Corporation Information

8.10.2 Borli Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Borli Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Products and Services

8.10.5 Borli SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Borli Recent Developments

9 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Low-Pressure Casting Machines Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Low-Pressure Casting Machines Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Sales Channels

11.2.2 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Distributors

11.3 Low-Pressure Casting Machines Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

