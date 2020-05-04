Long Term Evolution Market 2016-2022 / Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand Forecast

Long Term Evolution (LTE) is 4G remote broadband innovation or portable system innovation that help blended information, voice, video and informing activity through mobile phones, tablets, and other handheld gadgets. These are otherwise called third generation association venture long-term evolution and encourage smooth and efficient transitions for cutting-edge technologies. It is basically a 4G wireless broadband technology developed by an industry trade group; Third Generation Partnership Project (3GPP). LTE is the subsequent stage of the advancement of UMTS (3G) and HSDPA (3.5G). It’s the only remote system innovation that is accurately called 4G.

Market Dynamics



Global M-commerce market is estimated to grow by 33.1% CAGR for the next decade. The m-commerce market projects high growth opportunities with huge investments soon owing to growth in the usage of tablets, smartphones, internet-enabled devices and the increasing acceptance of BYOD in corporate sectors. The development of wireless technology has increased the usage of mobile devices globally and has expanded the scope of the e-commerce.

Market Segmentation

Global M billing market

Global M retailing market

Global M ticketing/booking market

Global other M-commerce services market

User is sub-segmented into:

Global feature phone users market

Global smart device users market

Payment mode is sub-segmented into:

Global direct carrier billing market

Global Near Field Communication (NFC) market

Global premium SMS market

Global Wireless Application Protocol (WAP) market

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The products and vendors are segmented into different regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific(APAC), and the Middle East.

Opportunities

Key drivers contributing towards LTE market are the development of interest for internet in end-client verticals including Entertainment, Social Media, and E-Commerce; upsurge in the use of Wireless Devices and M2M applications; the proliferation of technologies such as Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP), Universal Wi-Fi, Network Connectivity and Data Transmission Services.

Key Players

Some of the key players include Ericsson Inc. PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, IBM Google, Mopay Inc., Oxygen8, SAP, Amazon Inc. and Apple Inc.

