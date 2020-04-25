Logistics Service Market Top Key Players, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027: United Parcel Service (UPS),C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.,Nippon Express,FedEx

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Logistics Service market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

As per the LPI (Logistics Performance Index) published by the World Bank, Europe’s score was 3.68, which was the relatively highest score in 2018. Europe’s leadership as the LPI score is majorly attributed to its robust infrastructure, custom services, logistics competence, timeliness and tracking and tracing abilities. The timeliness factor has been derived as a vital contributor to Europe’s position in the global LPI, which was 4.04. Furthermore, snowballing interest of the manufacturing, automotive, retail, and other industries in outsourcing of the logistics services has also fueled the growth of the Logistics Service Market in Europe. Besides, persistent propulsion in industrialization 4.0 is also expected to contribute to the growth of the logistics service market, as the production index of the region enhances and the demand for timely and complicated delivery would also increase.

The List of Companies – Logistics service market

CEVA Logistics PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) LTD. United Parcel Service (UPS) C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK Nippon Express FedEx DB Schenker DHL International GmbH KUEHNE + NAGEL

Scope of the Report

The research on the Logistics Service market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Logistics Service market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

The global manufacturing industry has witnessed rapid growth in recent times owing to huge investments coming up from Governments of various countries and especially the developing economies. As per the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing (CFLP), the global manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) accounted 55.1 in October 2017, which was down from 55.9 in September 2017 however, still at a comparatively high level. The PMI index remained above 53.5 since the beginning of 2017, signifying a steady recovery of the manufacturing sector in developed countries. The services offered by Logistics Services providers add substantial value to the manufacturing companies. These firms enabled different companies to reduce weak points that outcomes in loss of revenue or profits and further help to assure maximal profitability. Logistics service providers specialize in network analysis, mode network optimization, management of vendor compliance, and other management operations. In contrast with this, it is challenging for the core companies to gain such expertise such as inventory management & storage, assembly needs, or shipping, etc. in every business division.

Globalization has led to increasing domestic and international trade relations between nations. Further, as many international companies lean towards globalization and market expansions, logistical challenges have become more complex than ever. The logistical complexities have multiplied mainly due to the diverse nature of consumer demands observed in different regions of the world pertaining to any product. For successful market expansions, organizations focus on increasing the product assortments catering to the needs of the local market, giving rise to a highly diverse portfolio of products. The larger the diversity, the higher is the complexity of the supply chain for the organization to manage efficiently in delivering products as well as services.

Major Highlights Of The Report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

