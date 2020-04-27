Location of Things (LoT) Market Competitive Analysis To 2027 | ESRI, Alphabet (Google), HERE Technologies, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Navizon Inc., Qualcomm , Skyhook

Location of Things (LoT) Market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominate the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The statistics are represented in graphical format in this Location of Things (LoT) Market report for a clear understanding on facts and figures. The report provides you the insights which help you have a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impinge on the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are mentioned in the report.

The global Location of Things (LoT) market valued at US$ 19.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, and reach US$ 128.75 Bn in 2027.

Some of The Leading Players of Location of Things (LoT) Market:

• ESRI

• Alphabet Inc. (Google)

• HERE Technologies

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft

• Navizon Inc.

• Qualcomm Incorporated

• Skyhook

• Trimble Inc.

• Wireless Logic Limited

The location of things market consists of some well-established players across the globe, which makes significant investments or adopt strategies to deliver highly advanced service to the users. Government funding for research & development, strategic partnerships between service providers, network operators and government bodies are anticipated to enable huge surges in the Location of Things (LoT) market over the forecast period.

Amalgamation of different technologies in the system has enabled it to provide the accuracy that can be defined as the precision and latency. The precision needed for locating an object or a person depends upon the applications itself. For instance, some applications such as tracking of large objects might require accuracy within 3-5 meters, whereas for smaller object the accuracy might have a range in centimeters. In addition, the real-time tracking of the objects also depends upon the application of the systems. As the organizations across industry verticals continue to realize their requirements for the real-time localization based upon the particular application, they will thrive for the advancement in the precision, which in response is expected to pave path for new applications for Location of Things (LoT) market.

Global Location of Things (LoT) Market – By Application

Mapping & Navigation

Asset Management

Location Intelligence

Media & Marketing

Global Location of Things (LoT) Market – By Industry Verticals

Retail

Industrial

Transportation & Logistics

Government & Utilities

Defense

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Location of Things (LoT) Market Landscape

4 Location of Things (LoT) Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Location of Things (LoT) Market Analysis- Global

6 Location of Things (LoT) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – System

7 Location of Things (LoT) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Type

8 Location of Things (LoT) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

9 Location of Things (LoT) Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10 Industry Landscape

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Location of Things (LoT) Market, Key Company Profiles

13 Appendix

