Liquid Biopsy Market Evolving Newest Tendencies To Lead International Business By 2019–2024

The worldwide liquid biopsy market ought to attain $6.1 billion by 2023 from $2.4 billion in 2018 at a compound annual progress price (CAGR) of 20.8% for the interval 2018 to 2023.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report contains liquid biopsy applied sciences, purposes, business subsegments, biomarker applied sciences, main funding initiatives, patents, and firms. The market sizes for liquid biopsy diagnostics are given for 2017, 2018 and 2023 (forecasted).

This report evaluations liquid biopsy biomarkers and applied sciences and supplies background on why liquid biopsy is more and more seen as a alternative for, or a companion to, tissue biopsy. The report then discusses a number of of the numerous large-scale analysis initiatives which might be contributing to liquid biopsy growth. Key forces driving the market are enumerated.

The buildings of a number of essential business subsectors are reviewed, in addition to main business acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 by means of November 2018. Business subsectors analyzed embody superior sequencing devices; droplet digital PCR (polymerase chain response); goal enrichment; single-cell DNA polymerase; non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT); fetal-cell NIPT; CTC (circulating tumor cell) seize and detection; and liquid biopsy.

The marketplace for liquid biopsy diagnostics is analyzed in depth. The market is analyzed by software (most cancers, reproductive well being, transplant), biomarker kind (nucleic acids, cells, extracellular vesicles, proteins), evaluation platform (microarray, NGS, PCR, proteomics, and different), evaluation function (screening/early detection, prognosis, remedy steerage, monitoring), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia/Pacific, Remainder of World).

Greater than 175 corporations within the liquid biopsy business are profiled on this report.

BCC Analysis supplies a abstract of the principle business acquisitions and strategic alliances from January 2017 by means of November 2018, together with key alliance traits.

Report Contains:

– 32 information tables and 54 extra tables

– Business evaluation of the liquid biopsy biomarkers and applied sciences market

– Analyses of world market traits with information from 2017 to 2018, and projections of compound annual progress charges (CAGRs) by means of 2023

– Characterization and quantification of market potential for liquid biopsy diagnostics by software, biomarker kind, evaluation platform, evaluation function and geographical area

– Dialogue of a number of vital large-scale analysis initiatives which might be contributing to liquid biopsy market growth

– Examination of varied typical biopsy strategies and spotlight how liquid biopsy enabling applied sciences handle the problems and are gaining vital traction with key opinion leaders

– Protection of great patents and their allotments in every class, in addition to main business acquisitions and strategic alliances information

– Firm profiles of main producers and suppliers of liquid biopsy analysis instruments, companies and diagnostics, together with Agilent Applied sciences Inc., Cygnus Biosciences, Illumina Inc., Oxford Nanopore, Qiagen, Quantum Biosystems, Roche and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abstract

Liquid biopsy is a gorgeous possibility as a complement or different to doing a tissue biopsy for purposes in reproductive well being, most cancers and transplant drugs. Liquid biopsy entails detecting and analyzing “overseas”-derived biomarkers current in physique fluids akin to blood or urine. The origin of the biomarker defines the liquid biopsy software: tumor (most cancers purposes); fetus (prenatal screening purposes); or transplanted organ (transplant drugs purposes).

Biomarker kinds of most curiosity embody cell-free DNA (cfDNA), circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and exosomes. Ongoing advances in delicate molecular applied sciences akin to next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) and digital polymerase chain response (dPCR) allow detection of biomarkers which might be current in fluids at very low concentrations.

Rivals clusters round every of the three purposes segments — non-invasive prenatal screening (NIPT), most cancers and transplant drugs — though there’s latest motion throughout the segments by some corporations.

Compared with typical tissue biopsy, liquid biopsy checks handle a major medical want: a biopsy that’s non-invasive and has little or no threat of medical issues. The validation of this testing platform and demonstration of medical utility first occurred within the high-risk being pregnant phase of the NIPT business, leading to excessive market penetration. Substantial progress is being made within the average-risk being pregnant NIPT market phase and in some purposes in most cancers and transplant drugs.