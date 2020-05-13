Lipid Regulators Market Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2022

Lipids are important biomolecules, for example cholesterol acts as precursor for steroid hormones and bile acids. However, any kind of lipid in excess is not good for health. Lipid regulators, apart from cholesterol control, deal with fragile bones with high susceptibility to break which is termed as Osteoporosis and also they keep a check on myocardial infarctions which is commonly known as heart attack. Although lipid regulators include both statin and non-statin drugs, Combinational drugs which includes both statin and non-statin proved to be more effective than individual drugs.



Market dynamics

As lipid regulatory market is dominated by statin and most of the statin drugs patent is coming to an end there would be an increased competition in the generics. However low level of awareness of lipid regulators pose challenge for the global market potential.

Market segmentation

Global Lipid Regulators market is segmented based on type of regulators and geographical regions. Based on type of lipid regulators the market is segmented into Statins and Non-Statins. Statins are further segmented into generic statin, branded statin and statin combination. Non-Stains are further classified into bile-acid sequestrants, fabric-acid sequestrants, nicotine-acid derivatives and other new products.

Geographic Analysis

North America has the largest market in terms of both revenue and volume followed by Europe and Asia. Chinese and Indian Market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period.

OPPORTUNITY

Expanding population base, increased prevalence of diseases, large patient population and upsurge in disposable income of the population are some of the drivers that shove the usage of lipid regulators, and help in development of the market.

Key players

Abbot Laboratories

Astrazeneca

Astellas Pharma

Bentley Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Novartis

Teva Pharmaceuticals

