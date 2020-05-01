Lime Market Technology, Future Trends, Market Opportunities by 2026

Global Lime Market is accounted for $47.19 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $90.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include rise in demand in waste water treatment, automotive weight reduction strategy, high demand for lime in mining & metallurgy and revitalization in construction industry. However, availability of alternative materials, rise in air pollution, costly production and supply chain issues are restricting the market growth.

Some of the key players in the global Lime market include Minerals Technologies Inc., Brookville Manufacturing, Sigma Minerals Ltd, Mississippi Lime Company, United States Lime & Minerals Inc., Valley Minerals LLC, Lhoist, Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., Linwood Mining & Minerals Corporation, Cheney Lime & Cement Company, Carmeuse, Graymont, Nordkalk and Cornish Lime.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016614

Lime is an important element in civil engineering and construction materials. Lime is used as an ingredient in the production of pectin, citric acid, lime oil, lime juice and many other products. There are growing markets and a steady demand for these products throughout the year. Pectin and citric acid are two products that have witnessed a continuous demand during last few decades. It is widely used in the metallurgical industry and in various other downstream manufacturing industries including glass, and paper and pulp among others.

Based on Product Type, quick lime held a prominent share and contributed in terms of revenue. As this segment is a major component of the metallurgical industry. It is likely to remain dominant market during the forecast period, owing to its popularity of usage in metallurgical industry. By Geography, the APAC region was the largest and fastest growing lime market globally. China is the largest producer of lime and is also the highest revenue contributing country in the region.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/SMRC00016614

Product Types Covered:

-Hydrated Lime

-Quick Lime

-Other Product Types

Applications Covered:

-Metal Manufacturing

-Fertilizer

-Cement Manufacturing

-Pulp & Paper

-Chemical

-Agriculture

-Other Applications

Purchase Complete Report –https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016614

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.