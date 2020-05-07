Light Field Display Market to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Existing Companies as Well as New Players

Light field is defined as an emerging concept for signifying rich 3D visual information, which is able to capture real world phenomena with unsurpassed image quality. A light field display developments light rays with totally the essential color and depth signals. Light field display represent a 3-D depiction of the image created on assembling multiple focal planes. Light field display are considered to give a natural feel and provides an immersive capability to the end user. Light field display uses a sequences of micro lens that can fragmented an image into separate light rays. By using sufficient encoding methodologies of the images shown to the user, these displays can produce a light field displays directly in front of the viewers eyes who can concentration on numerous objects in the scene and involvement the effect of depth of field.

Light Field Display Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing awareness among technology advancement manufacturers and consumers regarding 3-D imagining technology is primary drivers influencing growth of the light field display market. Developing demand for head mounted VR displays by consumers is considering the light field display market growth. The developments in computational image and power capture technology are also driving the growth of the light field display market. Moreover, rising adoption of light field display through various industry verticals such as consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace healthcare, defense is further propelling the growth of the market. Light field display offer a glass-free 3-D image with a look around ability and produce a superior quality image for 3-D displays. There has been a rising trend among the manufacturers of AR and VR headsets to employ light field display in their units as they provide a more immersive capability to the user and does not cause eye strain and fatigue.

However, the high cost of development accompanying with the light field display may hindering the growth of the light field display market.

Light Field Display Market: Segmentation

The Light Field Display market has been segmented on the basis of end user, technology type, and region.

The Light Field Display market is segmented on the basis of Technology type:

Imagining solutions

Display

The Light Field Display market is segmented on the basis of application:

Computers

Televisions

Consumer Electronics

Cellphones

Others

The Light Field Display market is segmented on the basis of end user:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Cellphones

Aerospace and defense

Light Field Display Market: Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the light field display market such as Fovi3d, Lytro, Holografika, Avegant, NVIDIA, Japan Display Inc., Raytrix, OTOY, Light Field Lab, Leia, and Toshiba, Ricoh Innovations, among others.

Light Field Display Market: Regional overview

Based on region, many prominent players of light field display are present in North America and Latin America. The high adoption of the technology due to rising urbanization and industrialization in this region. Some industrial sectors are arrangement to incorporate these technologies to modify & simplify their business operations. Moreover, increasing agricultural activities in the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is boosting the light field display market in the region, which is encouraging several market players to boost their manufacturing capacity. Moreover, several market players are located in Europe due to increased investments in research & development activities. North America and Europe are the major leaders in the light field display market, mainly because of the strong presence of key players in these regions. APAC is emerging as the prominent market for solutions based on the light field display technology. APAC region is adopting light field display–based 3D technology and its solutions considerably.

The light field display market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with light field display market attractiveness as per segment. The light field display market report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

