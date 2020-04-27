Life Science And Chemical Instrumentation Market Growth, Overview, Leading Players and Forecast to 2022

Analytical chemistry is a science near enough to pure chemistry. The key goal of analytical chemistry is to develop and apply new methodology and instrumentation with the objective of providing information on the nature and composition of matter. Chemical instrumentation refers to the study of methods and their diverse techniques intended to solve the existing problems of analysis. The modern chemical analysis is based on physicochemical measurements attained through the use of a variety of instruments.

Market Dynamics

The rapidly growing pharmaceutical R&D investments along with the availability of public and private funding for life science research studies are the prime drivers for the life science & chemical instrumentation market. Moreover, a rise in the incidences of chronic diseases and growing food safety concerns has led to the increased importance of this market. Apart from these factors increasing demand for analytical instruments from applied markets act as growth drivers

The high cost of developing and marketing such instruments, scarcity of skilled professionals, and presence of alternative analytical technologies put constraints on the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in by type of technology (chromatography, electrophoresis, DNA sequencers and amplifiers, lab automation, spectroscopy, immunoassay, microarray, flow cytometry, and other instruments), by end users (pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies; clinical research organizations (CROs), research institutions; hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic laboratories; academic institutions; forensic science laboratories; food and agriculture industry; and environmental testing industry), by region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and the rest of world).

Geographic Analysis

North America leads the life science & chemical instrumentation market followed by Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing outsourcing activities in life science sector, in this manner leading to growth in demand for life science and chemical instruments.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., and Waters Corporation.

The report contains comprehensive analysis on:

Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Segments

Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

Regional analysis for Life Science & Chemical Instrumentation Market includes

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent market trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

