Legal Marijuana Market Outlook to 2027 | Leading Key Players Terra Tech, Aphria, Vivo Cannabis, Chronos Group

Global Legal Marijuana Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

Marijuana is generally available in the dried leaves, flowers, stems, and seeds from the Cannabis sativa or Cannabis indica plant. The plant contains the chemical THC and other similar compounds that are mind-altering. The THC and CBD are main cannabinoids that are having some medicinal properties. The FDA has approved drugs containing THC. These drugs treat nausea provoked by chemotherapy and increase appetite in patients who have severe weight loss from AIDS. It treats two forms of severe childhood epilepsy.

Some of the key players of Legal Marijuana Market: Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., Medmen, Terra Tech Corp, Aphria Inc., Vivo Cannabis Inc., Chronos Group Inc., Medical Marijuana, Inc, Stenocare, Tikun Olam

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013261045/sample

The “Global Legal Marijuana Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of legal Marijuana market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, compound and geography. The global Legal Marijuana market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Legal Marijuana market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global Legal Marijuana market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and compound. Based on type, the market is segmented into Flower, Concentrates, Oil and Tinctures. Based on application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiology, cosmeceuticals/plastic surgery, dental, and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented into medical and recreational. Based oncompound, the market is segmented into Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant and Balanced THC and CBD.

Most important Type of Legal Marijuana covered in this report are:

Flower

Concentrates

Oil

Tinctures

Based on end user/application, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Medical

Recreational

Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00013261045/discount

The Legal Marijuana market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the rising legalization of marijuana in various countries, besides rising application of cannabis in medical product for treating cancer, arthritis and neurological disorders. Moreover, rising disease burden of chronic pain and need for effective pain management remedies on the global scale is expected to amplify the demand for legal cannabis market.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET LANDSCAPE LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCT TYPE LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPOUND LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE LEGAL MARIJUANA MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00013261045/buy/4550

(Note: If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]