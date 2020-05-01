Laundry Detergents Market Segmentation, Size, Share, Trends, Analysis 2020-2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025′, the global laundry detergents market reached a value of almost USD 71.13 billion in 2019. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025, to attain USD 93.16 billion in 2025.

The global laundry detergents market has a strong demand due to the rising health and hygiene awareness among the consumers. Laundry detergents are cleaning agents which help remove dirt from the fabrics. They play a major role in the hygiene and cleanliness of an individual. There is a range of laundry detergents according to the changing and evolving demands of consumers. The products have been conveniently segregated into bars, powder, liquid, pods, and others.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=B&id=345

The significant growth in household consumption of laundry detergents is a driving force for industry growth. The chief players of laundry detergents are focusing on coming up with eco-friendly laundry products. They are made using biodegradable ingredients like natural washing soda, coconut oil, mineral-based surfactants, and plant-based enzymes. This approach will guide industry growth forward.

Read Full Report With Table Of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/laundry-detergents-market

Henkel (OTCMKTS: HENKY) and the Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) are the leading companies in the global laundry detergents market. In 2018, Laundry and Homecare segment of Henkel amounted to 32% of the total sales by business unit. This growth has been possible due to businesses strong innovation strategy and increased marketing support in emerging markets. P&G is another key player in the market. P&G’s brand Tide has reinvented its classic liquid detergent with the packaging of new Eco-box made of an ultra-concentrated formula meant for efficient e-commerce purposes.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Powder Liquid Others

Laundry detergents come in various forms, like powder and liquid, among others.

Market Analysis by Types:

Enzymatic Non-Enzymatic

Laundry detergents are broadly divided into two types, namely enzymatic and non-enzymatic.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Household Industrial and Institutional

It is used for household, industrial as well as institutional purposes.

Market Analysis by Regions:

North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa

The major regional markets for laundry detergents are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Asia.

Key Findings of The Report:

The market is being driven by the increasing demand for household care products from North America. The increasing adoption of laundry detergent in the emerging markets is further aiding industry growth. The increasing awareness of hygiene is further providing the industry impetus. Rising urbanisation and increasing disposable incomes along with escalating consumerism are also driving the industry forward. Rising applications of laundry detergents in the industrial sector due to increasing laundry services, growing hospitality industry, and the growing tourism industry is also propelling the industry forward. The rising technological and product innovations taking place within the household care industry is further driving the industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the global laundry detergents market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets for the forms, types, applications, and regional markets of global laundry detergent. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends in the global laundry detergents market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). It evaluates the global trade analysis for the year 2019, examining the value and volume of the major importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Seventh Generation, Inc. Alticor Inc. The Clorox Company USA Detergents Manufacturing Inc. Others

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latam-laundry-detergents-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/integrated-facilities-management-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com