Latin America Sorbitol Market 2019: Size, Share, Trends, Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Report and Forecast, 2025

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Sorbitol Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025‘, the Latin America sorbitol market was supported by the growing production of the polyol in the region, which reached a volume of almost 80,000 metric tons in 2019. The market is further expected to be supported by the global sorbitol market, which reached a volume of nearly 2.6 million metric tons in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Latin America sorbitol market is driven by the growing demand for healthy and sugar-free food. The sorbitol market in the region is also being aided by the increase in the beverage sector of Latin America. Latin America and the Caribbean, collectively account for nearly 17.5% share of the beverage industry. Colombia, Brazil, and Chile lead the sorbitol market in Latin America. The market is being driven by the thriving cosmetics and food and beverage industries in these countries. Latin America represented about 11% of the global cosmetics market in 2017.

Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR), Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM), and Tereos Starch & Sweeteners are the leading sorbitol players in the region. Roquette Frères SA provides NEOSORB® brand materials as a part of a big family of Roquette polyol compounds comprising of sorbitol and other hydrogenated long-chain polymers and oligomers. The products of NEOSORB® Sorbitol liquid crystallizing and non-crystallizing products are generally used excipients for bulk sweetener, a vehicle in liquid dosage forms, and as a humectant in semi-solids. Due to sorbitol’s function as a humectant, major cosmetics consumers in the region are adopting the polyol in their products. In 2014, Lush, a leading cosmetic industry player, replaced mono propylene glycol (MPG) with sorbitol in their products due to the biodegradable nature of sorbitol.

Market Analysis by Type:

Liquid Sorbitol Powder Sorbitol

Based on type, the sorbitol market is divided into liquid sorbitol and powder sorbitol.

Market Analysis by Application:

Pharmaceutical Toothpaste Food & Confectionaries Cosmetics & Toiletries Industrial Surfactants Others

The market is divided based on application into pharmaceutical, toothpaste, food and confectioneries, cosmetics and toiletries, and industrial surfactants, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

Brazil Argentina Colombia

Regionally, the market is divided into Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia.

Key Findings of The Report:

The Latin America sorbitol market is being driven by the increase in the demand for low-calorie foods and beverages, mainly for diet carbonated soft drinks in which the polyol is used as a sugar alternative. The growing population of people inflicted by lifestyle diseases such as obesity and type-2 diabetes, which are caused by excessive sugar consumption, there is an increasing consciousness among people to shift towards healthier and sugar-free foods, further enhancing the regional sorbitol market. Various government initiatives in the region are encouraging people to avoid sugar consumption; for example, the Health Ministry in Brazil is aiming to reduce sugar levels in several industrialised food products considerably. The booming beverage sector in the region is also supporting the sorbitol industry growth. The proliferation of the middle-class population in Latin America is expected to enhance the market for sorbitol in the region in the forecast period.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an overview of the Latin America sorbitol market for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report also offers the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) consumption and supply for the types and regional markets of sorbitol in Latin America. It also provides an in-depth analysis of the feedstock demand and supply for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. It gives an in-depth look at the regional price trends of sorbitol and its feedstock in the Latin America market for the (2015-2019) and (2020-2025) periods. It analyses the global trade data for sorbitol and its feedstock, looking into the value and volume of the significant importing as well as exporting countries.

Roquette Frères SA, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and Tereos Starch & Sweeteners are the key players in the Latin America sorbitol market. The Expert Market Research report looks into the capacity, market share, and latest developments of these major players like plant turnarounds, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansions.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Roquette Frères SA Cargill, Incorporated Ingredion, Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE: ADM) Tereos Starch & Sweeteners

