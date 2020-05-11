Latin America Sealants and Adhesives Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Forecast (2020-2025) by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Sealants and Adhesives Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Latin America sealants and adhesives market reached a value of USD 1.7 billion in 2019. The Latin America sealants and adhesives market is aided by the global market, which is further expected to attain a value of USD 74 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020-2025.

The Latin America sealants and adhesives market is majorly driven by the sealants and adhesives market in Brazil, which is the leading market for sealants and adhesives in the region. Brazil is followed by Colombia and Argentina, where the industry is witnessing further expansions. The Latin America market is being supported by the growth of the automotive sector in the region. The developing electric vehicle industry could serve as a driver for the domestic sealants and adhesive sector growth in the Latin America region.

In June 2019, Henkel AG & Company (OTCMKTS: HENKY) announced that the company is going to expand its business in Brazil. Due to the growing market in Latin America, the company saw the potential to expand its portfolio in the region. Another key player, Saint-Gobain S.A, also believes that Latin America is a potential high growth market for sealants and adhesives with the expected government-funded infrastructural growth in the coming years.

Market Analysis by Adhesives Type:

Reactive Systems Solvent Based Pressure Sensitive Water Based Hot Melt Others

Adhesives are broadly split into reactive systems, solvent-based, pressure sensitive, water based, and hot melt.

Market Analysis by Sealants Type:

Silicones Acrylic Butyls Polysulphides Polyurethanes Others

The major types of sealants are silicones, polysulphides, acrylic, butyls, and polyurethanes, among others.

Adhesives Market Analysis by End-Use:

Paper, Board and Related products Building, Construction, Civil Engineering, Craftsmen Woodworking and Joinery Transportation Footwear and Leather Consumer/DIY Assembly Operations Others

The major end uses for adhesives include paper, board and related products, civil engineering, building, footwear and leather, construction, craftsmen, woodworking and joinery, transportation, consumer/DIY, and assembly operations, among others

Sealants Market Analysis by End-Use:

Construction (Incl. Insulating Glass, Glazing) Consumer/DIY Assembly Transportation Others

The leading end-uses of sealants include construction, consumer/DIY, assembly, and transportation, among others.

Market Analysis by Region:

Brazil Argentina Colombia Mexico others

The major regions included in the Latin America sealants and adhesives market are Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, and others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The Latin America sealants and adhesives market is being driven by the rising construction projects and automobiles production. The rapidly increasing middle class population is adding to the increasing demand for sealants and adhesives. With industrialisation, the infrastructure is also growing, thus, propelling the sealants and adhesives market in Latin America. The Latin America sealants and adhesives market is being supported by the increasing demand for packaged products. The cosmetics market, which is growing, is a major driving factor for the growth of the packaging industry.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The Expert Market Research report gives an in-depth insight into the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) markets of sealants and adhesives in Latin America. The report provides a detailed analysis of the market for the periods 2015-2019 and 2020-2025 according to its types, end-use, and regions. It also offers a detailed insight into the regional historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends of sealants and adhesives. It provides a thorough analysis of the trade data, according to the major exporting and importing countries by their value and volume.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE: FUL) Arkema Inc. (OTCMKTS: ARKAY) Sika AG (OTCMKTS: SXYAY) Wacker Chemie AG Evonik Chemicals Limited Poliplás Selantes e Adesivo Ltda Cabot Corporation Saint-Gobain S.A Others

