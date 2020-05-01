Latin America Laundry Detergents Market 2019 – Size, Share, Price, Industry Value, Growth, Analysis, Forecast, to 2025 by EXPERT MARKET RESEARCH

According to a new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Latin America Laundry Detergents Market Report and Forecast 2020-2025’, the Latin America laundry detergents market attained a value of USD 4.7 billion in 2019, aided by the global market growth. The global laundry detergents market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% in the forecast period of 2020-2025, to reach USD 93 billion by 2025.

The Latin America laundry detergents market is being aided by the rising expenditure on household care products due to growing hygiene awareness. Laundry detergents act as a cleaning agent to help remove dirt from fabrics or clothes. They come in powder, liquid, and other forms. The key players in the industry are constantly launching innovative products, keeping in mind the changing lifestyle of consumers and are focussing on providing them with products that are convenient and easy to use.

The laundry detergent market has shown great potential for growth in Latin America in the past with a constantly growing sales volume of detergent products due to rapid urbanization. The rising awareness about health and hygiene among people has raised the demand for laundry detergents in Latin America. Unilever (NYSE: UN) and Procter and Gamble (NYSE: PG) are the leading laundry detergents companies in the region. Unilever launched its state-of-the-art laundry detergents factory in 2014 at Palmira, Valle del Cauca, Colombia, along with a distribution complex, in a bid to capitalise on the growing demand for environmentally friendly laundry products in Colombia and other parts of Latin America. The Palmira factory integrates innovation in processing and production technology, making it a sustainable plant with an environmentally friendly design. Both Unilever and Procter and Gamble has witnessed significant growth in the Latin America region, particularly in their laundry care segment. Latin America accounted for 7% of the overall 2018 net sales of Procter and Gamble, with fabric and homecare being a significant contributing segment for the company.

Market Analysis by Forms:

Powder Liquid Others

Laundry detergents are divided into powder and liquid, among other forms.

Market Analysis by Types:

Enzymatic Non-Enzymatic

Laundry detergents can be divided into enzymatic and non-enzymatic types.

Market Analysis by Applications:

Household Industrial and Institutional

Laundry detergents are used for household as well as industrial and institutional purposes.

Market Analysis by Regions:

Brazil Mexico Argentina Colombia Others

Region-wise, the Latin America laundry detergents market can be divided into Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia, among others.

Key Findings of the Report:

The rise in the middle-class population, along with the growing disposable income, is aiding the growth of the industry. Increase in the demand for biodegradable and sustainable forms of laundry detergents due to rising environmental consciousness is further driving the market forward. The growth of household and personal care industry is propelling the market forward. The growing hygiene awareness in the emerging economies is providing further impetus to the market. Easy solubility and convenience of laundry detergents, along with product diversification and innovations, are the key driving factors of the market.

Key Offerings of the Report:

The report by Expert Market Research offers a region-wise historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) market information for the Latin America laundry detergent market. The Expert Market Research report provides market information for the types, forms, and applications of laundry detergent in the global and regional markets for the periods (2015-2019) and (2020-2025). The report offers an in-depth insight into the historical (2015-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) price trends for laundry detergents by its types. It evaluates the global trade data for the year 2018, examining the value and volume of the major importing as well as exporting countries.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) Henkel AG & Company, KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) Church & Dwight Co., Inc (NYSE: CHD) S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. Unilever (NYSE: UL) Química Amparo Ltda Colgate Palmolive Company Bonsucex Group Others

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

