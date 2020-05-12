Latin America Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2024

According to the Graphical Research new growth forecast report titled Latin America Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market By Application (Plant Air/ Shop Air, Instrument Air, Process Air, Breathing Air), By Product (Filters [Particulate Filter/ Pre-Filter, Coalescing Filter/ Oil Removal, Adsorber Filter/ Oil Vapor Removal, Filtered Centrifugal Separator, High Temperature After Filters, Moisture Separators], Dryers [Refrigerated Dryers, Desiccant Air Dryers, Membrane Dryers, Deliquescent Dryers], Aftercoolers), By End-User (Chemical, Paper, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Automotive, Industrial, Steel, Construction, Aerospace, Electronics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (Brazil, Mexico, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Colombia) Estimated to surpass USD 550 million by 2024.

Development in the regional automotive industry is a major factor to prosper the growth of Latin America compressed air treatment equipment market. Compressed air is widely used for air tools, plasma welding & cutting, tyre inflation, breathing air, product finishing, air-operated robots, and other equipment in the automotive industry. Brazil has witnessed an annual growth of over 5% in the automotive production in 2018. Additionally, automotive sales in the country witnessed a growth by around 200 thousand from 2016 to 2017. Increasing private & public investment, rising disposable income, and favorable government norms are some factors to augment the regional automotive sector. This trend will prosper the growth of Latin America compressed air treatment equipment market in the forecast timespan.

Among the product types in the Latin America compressed air treatment equipment market, filters will have the largest market share. Filter product type is further categorized into moisture separators, pre-filter/ particulate filter, oil removal/ coalescing filter, oil-vapor removal/ adsorber filter, high temperature after filters and filtered centrifugal separator. Filters are typically used for moisture and contamination removal from the compressed air and its application in multiple end-use sectors will drive this segment’s growth.

Process air is likely to have more than 30% share in Latin America compressed air treatment equipment market in 2024. Process air is widely used in many operational processes like logistics, chemical reactions, baghouse discharge systems, wind tunnels, etc. Government mandates and stringent regulations related to the safety standards for industrial processes is also likely to prosper the product demand for process air application.

Chemical sector will hold around 15% share in Latin America compressed air treatment equipment market. This sector uses compressed air for different operations including material handling, nitrogen generation, process air, air curtains, product drying, operating cylinders & control valves, etc. The growth in regional chemical industry will prosper the product demand over the forecast timespan.

Key Latin America compressed air treatment equipment market participants include Atlas Copco, Aerzener Maschinenfabrik GmbH, Gardner Denver, Bauer Compressors, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Pentair, etc.

Latin America compressed air treatment equipment market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecast in terms of revenue in USD million from 2013 to 2024 , for the following segments:

Segments Covered in this Report:

Latin America Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Size, by Product

Filters Particulate filter/ pre-filter Coalescing filter/ oil removal Adsorber filter/ oil vapor removal Filtered centrifugal separator High temperature after filters Moisture separators

Dryers Refrigerated dryers Desiccant air dryers Membrane dryers Deliquescent dryers

Aftercoolers

Others (purifiers, drain traps, etc.)

Latin America Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Share, by Application

Plant air/shop air

Instrument air

Process air

Breathing air

Latin America Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Value, by End-Use Industries

Chemical

Paper

Food & beverage

Healthcare

Automotive

Industrial

Steel

Construction

Aerospace

Electronics

Others

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Scope

Market scope & definitions

Assumptions

Research methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry ecosystem analysis

Industry impact forces Growth drivers Growth restraints

Regulatory overview

Porter’s analysis

PESTEL analysis

Competitive landscape, 2019

