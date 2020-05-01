Largest Companies in the Global Electric Motor Market 2020 Research by Expert Market Research

The Global Electric Motor Market attained a volume of 663 million units in 2019. Rising electrification, mechanisation and automation of the industrial processes, growing automobiles sales and technological innovations, are aiding the continuing growth of the market.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&flag=H&id=17

​Global Electric Motor Market Breakup by Type:

1. AC Electric Motors

2. DC Electric Motors

The types of Electric Motor Market include, AC Electric Motors, DC Electric Motors.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electric-motors-market/

Global Electric Motor Market Breakup by Application:

1. Industrial Machinery

2. Heating-Ventilating-Air-Conditioning (HVAC)

3. Transportation

4. Motor Vehicles and Robotics

5. Others

Electric Motor Market finds its Application in the Industrial Machinery, Heating-Ventilating-Air-Conditioning (HVAC), Transportation, Motor Vehicles and Robotics, Others.

Global Electric Motor Market by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Latin America

5. Middle East & Africa

The regional markets for Electric Motor Market include North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

1. ABB Ltd. (SWX: ABBN)

2. Siemens AG (ETR: SIE)

3. NIDEC CORPORATION (TYO: 6594)

4. WEG S.A.

5. Regal Beloit Corporation

6. TECO Electric & Machinery Co., Ltd.

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/music-synthesizers-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hybrid-fiber-coaxial-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com