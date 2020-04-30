Largest Companies in the Global Cigarette Market 2020 Research by Expert Market Research

Cigarette contains dried and crushed leaves of tobacco plant which are rolled in a thin paper for smoking. It is considered as highly addictive due to the presence of the primary psychoactive chemical, Nicotine. Cigarette currently represents the most popular and widely consumed form of tobacco, accounting for the majority of the market share. It is available in a wide range of shapes, sizes, colours and flavours.

Get a Free Sample Report – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/request?type=report&id=12&flag=B

Some of the preferred flavours include cloves, chocolate, menthol, mango, cherry, orange and mint. According to a new report by Expert Market Research, the global cigarette market witnessed steady growth during 2014-2018, reaching a volume of US$ 911 Billion in 2018. The market is further expected to reach US$ 1125 Billion by the year 2024.

Click here for the summary of the report: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cigarette-market

Being regarded as one of the most lucrative markets, the cigarette industry, however, is experiencing significant changes in the prevalence and consumption patterns of cigarette around the world. Due to the growing awareness of inevitable health effects caused by both active and passive smoking of cigarette, its popularity has been decreasing in the developed regions. Whereas, the developing regions such as Asia and Africa are witnessing a healthy growth on account of increasing population, rising disposable incomes and lax government regulations. Consequently, tobacco companies are now focussing on these regions in order to increase their profitability.

Expert Market Research has analysed the global cigarette market according to key type, major regions and top players:

Market Breakup by Type:

Virginia (flue-cured) Cigarettes American Blend Cigarettes Dark Cigarettes Oriental Cigarettes

Market Breakup by Region:

Asia-Pacific Eastern Europe Western Europe North America South America Middle East and Africa

Key findings from the report:

The major types of cigarette include Virginia (flue-cured), American blend, dark and oriental cigarettes. Region-wise, Asia-Pacific dominated the market with a share of more than a fifth of the total global production in 2018. It was followed by Eastern Europe, Western Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Being highly concentrated in nature, the global cigarette market is surrounded by top five dominant players. These include China National Tobacco Corporation, Phillip Morris International, British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Group.

Competitive Landscape & Supplier Analysis:

China National Tobacco Corporation (TOBACZ:CH) Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) British American Tobacco Japan Tobacco International Imperial Tobacco Group

Read More Reports:

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/indoor-entertainment-centers-market

https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-e-cigarette-and-vape-market

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Matt Johnson, Corporate Sales Specialist – U.S.A.

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: +1-415-325-5166 | +44-702-402-5790

Address: 138 Duane St, NY 10013

City: New York City

State: New York

Country: United States

Follow us on twitter: @expertmresearch

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com