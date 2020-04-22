Laboratory Freezers Market Trends and Future Growth 2027 – Thermo Fisher, Eppendorf, PHC Holdings, Haier, Helmer Scientific, BioMedical, Philipp Kirsch, EVERMED, VWR, Arctiko

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 22,2020 – Laboratory freezers are designed for medical use in laboratory, hospitals and others to store a wide range of samples, including biological, pharmaceutical and other commonly used laboratory samples, between ?10?C and ?30?C temperature. A variety of formats and sizes are available in laboratory freezers, including upright, freestanding and under-counter models. An automatic defrost option is also available for some models in freezers.

The laboratory freezers market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to rising government support for research activities & clinical trials, increasing demand for blood & blood components and technological advancements in freezers & refrigerators. In addition, rise in medical tourism is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

The global laboratory freezers market is segmented on the basis product and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as, freezers, refrigerators and cryopreservation systems. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals, pharmacies, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, medical laboratories and blood banks.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global laboratory freezers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The laboratory freezers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting laboratory freezers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the laboratory freezers market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Laboratory Freezers Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Laboratory Freezers Market- Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Laboratory Freezers Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Laboratory Freezers Market Overview

5.2 Global Laboratory Freezers Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Laboratory Freezers Market

