Kombucha Market : Industry Insights, Major Key Players and Current Trends Analysis 2025

Kenneth Research has published a detailed report on Kombucha Market which has been categorized by market size, growth indicators and encompasses detailed market analysis on macro trends and region-wise growth in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa region. The report also includes the challenges that are affecting the growth of the industry and offers strategic evaluation that is required to boost the growth of the market over the period of 2019-2026.

The report covers the forecast and analysis of the Kombucha Market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2019-2026 based on revenue (USD Million). In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Kombucha Market over the period 2019-2026.

Kombucha is a fermented tea, which falls under the functional beverage industry. Probiotic products and kombucha have similar characteristics. It helps balance friendly bacteria in the digestive tract, which improves the immune system. Increasing shift of consumers from dairy products to effective and efficient probiotic products is expected to boost the demand in the forthcoming years.

SCOBY is commonly known as “tea fungus” or “mushroom” is a symbiotic growth of living bacteria such as acetic acid and an osmophilic yeast species in a biofilm. Acetic acid nourishes the drink with enhanced probiotic content making it a putative health benefit drink.

Global consumption of kombucha market is driven by the consumer’s inclination toward nutritional drink and started to prefer functional drinks over fruit juices and carbonated drinks. The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of “health and wellness” and the growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients.

Kombucha Breweries International (KBI) has been catering to the increasing need for the product by providing common resources and testing standards. As the identification of the alcohol content of kombucha is imperative for that, companies employed a standardized method to test and control.

Market Segmentation

Kombucha Distributor Channel Outlook

*Supermarket

*Health Stores

*Online Stores

Kombucha Flavor Outlook

*Original

*Flavored

By Regional Ananlysis

North America

*U.S.

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*UK

*France

*Italy

*Spain

*Belgium

*Russia

*Netherlands

*Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

*China

*India

*Japan

*Korea

*Singapore

*Malaysia

*Indonesia

*Thailand

*Philippines

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

*Brazil

*Mexico

*Argentina

*Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

*UAE

*Saudi Arabia

*South Africa

*Rest of MEA

Market Participants:

Some of the main businesses present in the area Kombucha Wonder Drink, Millennium Products, Inc. , Live Soda Kombucha , Reed’s, Inc. , Nesalla Kombucha , The Hain Celestial Group , Makana Beverages Inc., Revive Kombucha , Red Bull Gmbh (Austria), Kosmic Kombucha , Cell – Nique Corporation , Townshend’s Tea Company, Buchi Kombucha , The Humm Kombucha , and Gt’s Kombucha. Significant strategic initiatives undertaken by global businesses include partnerships, new product launch, and acquisitions.

Competitive Analysis:

The Kombucha Market report examines competitive scenario by analyzing key players in the market. The company profiling of leading market players is included in this report with Porter’s five forces analysis and Value Chain analysis. Further, the strategies exercised by the companies for expansion of business through mergers, acquisitions, and other business development measures are discussed in the report. The financial parameters which are assessed include the sales, profits and the overall revenue generated by the key players of Market.

Key points covered in this report:

• The historical and current data is provided in the report based on which the future projections are made and the industry analysis is performed.

• The import and export details along with consumption value and production capability of every region is mentioned in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis, value chain analysis, SWOT analysis are some additional important parameters used for the analysis of market growth.

• The report provides the clients with the facts and figures about the market on the basis of evaluation of the industry through primary and secondary research methodologies.

ANSWERED TO THE FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS :

WHAT IS THE SCOPE OF THE REPORT?

This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. Furthermore, it sheds light on the comprehensive competitive landscape of the global market. The report further offers a dashboard overview of leading companies encompassing their successful marketing strategies, market contribution, recent developments in both historic and present contexts.

WHAT ARE THE KEY SEGMENTS IN THE MARKET?

• By product type

• By End User/Applications

• By Technology

• By Region

WHICH MARKET DYNAMICS AFFECTS THE BUSINESS?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

Key Topic Covered in this Report

• Market Growth Opportunities

• Leading Market Players

• Market Size and Growth Rate

• Market Growth Drivers

• Company Market Share

• Market Trends and Technological

The Kombucha Market report highlight the economy, past and emerging trend of industry, and availability of basic resources. Furthermore, the market report explains development trend, analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out. In the end, the report makes some important proposals for a new project of Kombucha Market before evaluating its possibility.

