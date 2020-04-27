Kinesiology Tape Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth by 2026

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Kinesiology Tape Market 2020-2026“. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Kinesiology Tape Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Kinesiology Tape Market Research Report: Kinesio Taping, KT TAPE, SpiderTech, RockTape, StrengthTape, K-active, Towatek Korea, Atex Medical, TERA Medical, Nitto Denko, Healixon, LP Support, Mueller, Kindmax, DL Medical & Health, Socko, Medsport, GSPMED, Major Medical, Raphael

Global Kinesiology Tape Market Segmentation by Product: Roll Form, Pre-cut Shape

Global Kinesiology Tape Market Segmentation by Application: Pharmacy & Drugstore, Sporting Goods Store, Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic, Online, Others

Key Questions Answered

What is the size and CAGR of the global Kinesiology Tape market?

Which are the leading segments of the global Kinesiology Tape market?

What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

What is the nature of competition in the global Kinesiology Tape market?

How will the global Kinesiology Tape market advance in the coming years?

What are the main strategies adopted in the global Kinesiology Tape market?

Table Of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Kinesiology Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Kinesiology Tape Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Roll Form

1.4.3 Pre-cut Shape

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Pharmacy & Drugstore

1.5.3 Sporting Goods Store

1.5.4 Hospital & Physiotherapy & Chiropractic

1.5.5 Online

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Kinesiology Tape Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Kinesiology Tape Industry

1.6.1.1 Kinesiology Tape Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Kinesiology Tape Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Kinesiology Tape Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Kinesiology Tape Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Kinesiology Tape Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Kinesiology Tape Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Kinesiology Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Kinesiology Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Kinesiology Tape Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Kinesiology Tape Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Kinesiology Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Kinesiology Tape Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Kinesiology Tape Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Kinesiology Tape Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Kinesiology Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Kinesiology Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Kinesiology Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Kinesiology Tape Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Kinesiology Tape by Country

6.1.1 North America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Kinesiology Tape by Country

7.1.1 Europe Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Kinesiology Tape by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Kinesio Taping

11.1.1 Kinesio Taping Corporation Information

11.1.2 Kinesio Taping Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Kinesio Taping Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Kinesio Taping Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.1.5 Kinesio Taping Recent Development

11.2 KT TAPE

11.2.1 KT TAPE Corporation Information

11.2.2 KT TAPE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 KT TAPE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 KT TAPE Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.2.5 KT TAPE Recent Development

11.3 SpiderTech

11.3.1 SpiderTech Corporation Information

11.3.2 SpiderTech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 SpiderTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 SpiderTech Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.3.5 SpiderTech Recent Development

11.4 RockTape

11.4.1 RockTape Corporation Information

11.4.2 RockTape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 RockTape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 RockTape Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.4.5 RockTape Recent Development

11.5 StrengthTape

11.5.1 StrengthTape Corporation Information

11.5.2 StrengthTape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 StrengthTape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 StrengthTape Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.5.5 StrengthTape Recent Development

11.6 K-active

11.6.1 K-active Corporation Information

11.6.2 K-active Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 K-active Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 K-active Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.6.5 K-active Recent Development

11.7 Towatek Korea

11.7.1 Towatek Korea Corporation Information

11.7.2 Towatek Korea Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Towatek Korea Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Towatek Korea Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.7.5 Towatek Korea Recent Development

11.8 Atex Medical

11.8.1 Atex Medical Corporation Information

11.8.2 Atex Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Atex Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Atex Medical Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.8.5 Atex Medical Recent Development

11.9 TERA Medical

11.9.1 TERA Medical Corporation Information

11.9.2 TERA Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 TERA Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 TERA Medical Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.9.5 TERA Medical Recent Development

11.10 Nitto Denko

11.10.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

11.10.2 Nitto Denko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Nitto Denko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Nitto Denko Kinesiology Tape Products Offered

11.10.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

11.12 LP Support

11.12.1 LP Support Corporation Information

11.12.2 LP Support Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 LP Support Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 LP Support Products Offered

11.12.5 LP Support Recent Development

11.13 Mueller

11.13.1 Mueller Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mueller Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Mueller Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Mueller Products Offered

11.13.5 Mueller Recent Development

11.14 Kindmax

11.14.1 Kindmax Corporation Information

11.14.2 Kindmax Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 Kindmax Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 Kindmax Products Offered

11.14.5 Kindmax Recent Development

11.15 DL Medical & Health

11.15.1 DL Medical & Health Corporation Information

11.15.2 DL Medical & Health Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 DL Medical & Health Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 DL Medical & Health Products Offered

11.15.5 DL Medical & Health Recent Development

11.16 Socko

11.16.1 Socko Corporation Information

11.16.2 Socko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Socko Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Socko Products Offered

11.16.5 Socko Recent Development

11.17 Medsport

11.17.1 Medsport Corporation Information

11.17.2 Medsport Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 Medsport Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 Medsport Products Offered

11.17.5 Medsport Recent Development

11.18 GSPMED

11.18.1 GSPMED Corporation Information

11.18.2 GSPMED Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 GSPMED Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 GSPMED Products Offered

11.18.5 GSPMED Recent Development

11.19 Major Medical

11.19.1 Major Medical Corporation Information

11.19.2 Major Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Major Medical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Major Medical Products Offered

11.19.5 Major Medical Recent Development

11.20 Raphael

11.20.1 Raphael Corporation Information

11.20.2 Raphael Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Raphael Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Raphael Products Offered

11.20.5 Raphael Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Kinesiology Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Kinesiology Tape Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Kinesiology Tape Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Kinesiology Tape Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Kinesiology Tape Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Kinesiology Tape Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

